Question: American drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing car damage caused by potholes — that’s according to AAA — and insurance marketing website quotewizard.com has done a survey using Google searches to find the states with the most pothole-related complaints. Do you know how Illinois ranks nationally?

Answer: We’ve got potholes but only rank 13th in America for the worst potholes, according to quotewizard.com. Minnesota is No. 1, followed by California, Washington, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. Wyoming, West Virginia and New Hampshire have the fewest pothole issues. As cities go, QuoteWizard ranks Rockford 33rd and Champaign 39th worst for potholes nationwide. We checked and “Bloomington-Normal didn’t have enough search data available to get data for pothole searches,” says Josh Diskell at QuoteWizard.