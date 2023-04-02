Answer: No, it’s not Lucca Grill. Instead, it’s Grand Café, originally on Center Street, then Main and Locust, and these days in the Jewel-Osco shopping center at 2205 E. Oakland Ave. It also is one of the very first Chinese restaurants in Illinois and is so old, the very first workers at another downtown location were said to have lunched there, drawing up plans for their own company. That company, now almost 101 years old, became known as State Farm.