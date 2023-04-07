Question: As another men’s college basketball season has closed and the final statistics are being released, of the 358 Division I men’s teams, perennial national powerhouse Villanova had the best team free-throw shooting percentage in the U.S. Do you know who had the second-best free-throw percentage in America?
Answer: Yes, that would be the Illinois State University Redbirds. Of 531 free throw attempts, Ryan Pedon’s ISU team made 79.3% of its free throws. (Thanks to John Couillard, of Bloomington, for the fact.)
