Question: Major League Baseball these days is filled with financial terms like “long-term contract” and “contract extension” and “incentive clause.” Can you name where the term “incentive clause” was born?

Answer: According to the book “Fifty-Nine in ‘84,” by author Edward Achorn, it may have started in Bloomington, where 1880s baseball sensation “Old Hoss” Radbourn lived. Winner of an amazing 60 games as an MLB pitcher in 1884, not thinking he was being paid enough, Radbourn subsequently had an “incentive clause” written into a contract that said he’d be paid more for the more wins he accrued. Coincidentally, he won “only” 28 games the next season.