Question: Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the famous murder case and “trial of the century” that ultimately saw football legend O.J. Simpson be found not guilty of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in upscale Brentwood, California. Do you know Bloomington-Normal’s tie to that case?

Answer: Deciding he needed a move to L.A. to “revive a life,” Goldman dropped out of Illinois State University. He was originally from the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove and graduated from Adlai E. Stevenson High School. His dad, Fred, said of his son, age 25 when he was murdered, “College and ISU just wasn’t on his agenda at that time.”