20th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Illinois.
Photos: 2023 Memorial Day parade in downtown Bloomington
Bloomington-Normal Rotary members march in the Memorial Day parade on Monday in Bloomington.
ALLISON PETTY, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rick Parker of the Marine Corps League detachment 988 in Bloomington rides down Lee Street to Miller Park in Bloomington on Monday.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
A young helper joins Normal Mayor Chris Koos, front, and town council members Chemberly Harris (waving), Karyn Smith and Kevin McCarthy in the Memorial Day parade through downtown Bloomington on Monday.
ALLISON PETTY, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, talks to parade attendees on Monday in downtown Bloomington. Bennett represents the 53rd District, Bureau, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Putnam, Tazewell, Will, and Woodford counties.
ALLISON PETTY, THE PANTAGRAPH
A 1953 B-57 Canberra is featured during the Memorial Day parade on Monday.
ALLISON PETTY, THE PANTAGRAPH
The 2023 Memorial Day Parade on Monday in Bloomington headed down Lee Street to Miller Park.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Bloomington High School Marching Band played the Battle Hymn of the Republic during the 2023 Memorial Day Parade on Monday in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Members of the local Scouts BSA and the Cub Scouts march with American flags in the 2023 Memorial Day parade on Monday near Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Bloomington High School Marching Band performed the Battle Hymn of the Republic in the 2023 Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29 near Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, and Matt Strupp of IBEW #197 attend the Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Monday.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Prairie Aviation Museum brought a Hughes TH-55A Helicopter to the 2023 Memorial Day parade on Monday in Bloomington. The TH-55A was flown by the U.S. Army from 1964 - 1967.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
A truck for Altitude Trampoline Park is followed closely by one from That Kid Place spraying bubbles and foam at onlookers during the 2023 Memorial Day parade on Monday near Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Onlookers are sprayed with foam and bubbles by That Kid Place during the 2023 Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29 near Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
9-year-old Griffin Underwood of Bloomington plays in bubbles sprayed at him from That Kid Place during the 2023 Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29 at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Col. Kraig M. Kline, department chair of ROTC at Illinois State University, delivers remarks at a Memorial Day ceremony in Miller Park to honor military members who died in service to the country.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Col. Kraig M. Kline, department chair of ROTC at Illinois State University, addresses attendees at a Memorial Day ceremony in Bloomington's Miller Park on Monday.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Audience members take in the Memorial Day ceremony Monday in Miller Park.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
American Legion Honor Guard member David Brown is among those who attended the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Miller Park.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
