Question: True or false? Towanda — as in the name of the McLean County town — is an American Indian word whose meaning might indicate there are remains of the American Indian existence beneath that rich soil. Answer: That’s true. In the American Indians' language, Towanda meant “where we bury our dead.”
Dozens of community organizations and volunteers came together in downtown Bloomington for the free Eggs on the Square event, organized by Second Presbyterian Church and hosted on the lawn of the McLean County Museum of History.
Over 100 dash colors at Bloomington 'Holi Moli' festival
FESTIVAL OF COLORS
Pragash Murugesan, 35, of Bloomington, back in center, tosses his arms up as a "Holi Moli" celebration kicks off Saturday in downtown Bloomington. His daughter, Nattrina Pragash, 6, is front left, and family friend Adithi Karthick, 6, is front center. The South Asian Performing Arts Club at Normal Community High School organized the event.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Celebrators dance in a circle Saturday in downtown Bloomington during a "Holi Moli" festival. Shown center in blue is organizer Karthika Nair.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jason Miller, 41, of Bloomington, dashes pink powder into the air Saturday for a downtown Bloomington "Holi Moli" festival.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ryan Johnson pours a packet of color dyes onto Tabitha Nowark Saturday during a "Holi Moli" celebration in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe empties a packet of color dyes Saturday after speaking at a "Holi Moli" celebration in downtown Bloomington. He said he hopes the festival will return to the city on an annual basis.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
