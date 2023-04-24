Question: Amelia Earhart is the American aviation pioneer who in 1932 became the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and whose childhood home today in Atchison, Kansas, is a museum. Do you know the first thing you see when you enter that home?
Answer: Hanging near the door of her childhood home is a photo of Amelia Earhart, posing with this own newspaper’s famed news airplane out of the same era, "Scoop IV." “I thought it was really cool,” says David Parker, of Bloomington, who recently discovered the fact. Earhart, America’s most famous female flying pioneer, disappeared somewhere over the Pacific in 1937.
