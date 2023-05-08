Question: Getting great reviews on Broadway in New York City these days is the play "Good Night, Oscar," starring actor Sean Hayes (TV's "Will & Grace") as famed 20th century concert pianist Oscar Levant. It ends with Hayes on stage, without sheet music, actually playing himself part of the 16-minute Gershwin classic "Rhapsody in Blue." Can you name, even perhaps the specific room, where Hayes first learned to play "Rhapsody In Blue"?