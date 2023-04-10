Question: It was 111 years ago tonight, April 10, 1912, that a tearful Bloomington woman, Sylvia Caldwell, nervously boarded a state-of-the-art luxury liner in England — the Titanic — on its maiden voyage to New York City. Seeing Caldwell’s tears, what did a crewman tell her, in an attempt to calm her nerves as she stepped across the gangway?

Answer: “Lady — God almighty couldn’t sink this ship.” That, of course, was not the case, as more than 1,500 perished on the ship that sank after ramming into an iceberg. Ms. Caldwell was one of 705 to survive. An aside: 32 years later, Sylvia Caldwell married G.J. Mecherle, founder and CEO of Bloomington-based State Farm.