Question: If two modern-era U.S. presidents trace their ancestries to the mid-1800s, they’ll both end up in southeast Bloomington. Do you know which presidents those are, both also named after their B-N relatives?

Answer: That would be the late George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president, and son, George Walker Bush, the 43rd, both named after George and Harriet Mercer Walker, a well-known Bloomington couple buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in southeast Bloomington. They would have also been the great-great-grandparents of President George H.W. (and thus great-great-great-grandparents of George W.). Walker Drive and Mercer Avenue are named after them, too.