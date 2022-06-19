 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick: Doug Collins signs them ... 49 years later

  • 0

While few get independently wealthy at a newspaper job, in a lifetime of covering events, beating deadlines, doing stories and fighting large amounts of necessary routine, there also are experiences that no money can buy.

In only my own days:

Stood on an 18th green at Crestwicke as rock icon Alice Cooper putted out the morning before a concert. Sat in the back seat of a car with CBS legend Charles Kuralt as he autographed books. Had my loafers accidentally perspired upon by Larry Bird. Spent a 1982 morning in the Oval Office with Ronald Reagan. Listened to Arnold Palmer grouse about the slope of a Fox Creek green he'd also created. Checked out the Mickey Mantle card Bob Costas still carries in his wallet. Watched Barack Obama pluck a horsefly out of the air, literally, as he chatted on a sidewalk. Stood next to John Mellencamp on a LeRoy porch as he chain-smoked Marlboro reds. Was at an Urbana urinal next to Sen. Edward Kennedy, as we both then first washed afterward before shaking hands.

Flick: A new kind of game for Dan Muller

The very first close encounter?

It was, I believe, 49 years ago this week, when exclaimed the editor at the Olney Daily Mail, where I worked a summer as a college freshman: “Hey, Flick. Grab a camera. There’s a basketball clinic. Doug Collins is there!”

Doug Collins?

I went.

And there he was, the 23-year-old Sports Illustrated cover boy from Illinois State and standout on the 1972 U.S. Olympics team who had just also been the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

On this day, in an Illinois State T-shirt, he was instead showing Olney 9-year-olds how to launch jump shots.

061922-blm-loc-flickcolumn-doug collins and the original photos.jpg

Doug Collins is pictured in these Olney Daily Mail photos from a basketball clinic in 1973.

The summer of ’73 was momentous. Roe v. Wade had just become law. The Vietnam War was finally closing. Nixon was being called onto the carpet at Congressional hearings for something called Watergate.

Then some time passed.

Now a half-century after he put ISU on a map as one of the nation’s highest-scoring basketball players, becoming a star in the NBA not only as a player and coach but later an award-winning broadcaster, Doug Collins on this Sunday past showed he still knows how to wow a crowd, as he entertained an estimated 300 people at a Marcfirst fundraiser banquet in Bloomington.

Doug Collins

Illinois State University basketball legend Doug Collins, left, was the featured speaker at the Marcfirst fundraiser on June 12 in Bloomington. Collins, pictured with Marcfirst CEO Brian Wipperman, regaled the crowd with stories from his childhood and career. 

These days a compassionate, still-discipline-minded, highly entertaining 70-year-old grandpa, Collins was wonderful in an onstage Q&A session overseen by Redbird-radio voice Dick Luedke.

“They tell me I have no time limit. So, as long as all these folk want to listen, I’ll just keep going on up here,” Collins said, after nearly an hour.

“Well,” responded Luedke, as if he eventually may want to go home, “they told me there was a time limit.”

And the crowd roared.

Five things you might not have known about ISU’s all-time most successful athlete, as revealed at the benefit:

  • His major was in education. His initial goal: to be a high school guidance counselor, and a coach on the side. He met his wife, Kathy (Steiger) of 45 years, at ISU as well.
  • His neighbor and good friend back in native Benton, a Southern Illinois town of 7,000, was “Johnny Gavin.” At least, that’s what they called him then. Full name: John Gavin Malkovich. “We obviously had no idea back then that John, who also went to ISU, would become what he is (an acclaimed actor) today.”
  • Living these days in Arizona, while Benton remains an original home, so does, he says, B-N. “If I’m ever down, I know I can come back here and feel better.”
  • Before ISU, he’d never teamed with a Black player, not to mention play under America’s first Black coach, ISU’s Will Robinson. “I remember a game at Arkansas where he got all sorts of (racial taunts) from behind the bench. As we walked off the court, I said, ‘How can you stand that?’ And he said, ‘Just wait — before long, there’ll be several Black coaches.’ And sure enough, years later (1994), Arkansas itself won a national championship … with a Black coach (Nolan Richardson).”
  • Collins’ dad was Franklin County sheriff, and he and family lived above the jail. “I was Opie,” he says, with a big smile.

And one more …

The other night, for fun and of memories for two now old guys, Collins was handed for his signing a page from an old scrapbook, of two newspaper photos. They were of Collins back at the basketball clinic. They’d made the next day’s Olney Daily Mail back in ‘73, the first time a 19-year-old wannabe journalist had ever actually made Page 1.

061922-blm-loc-flickcolumn-doug collins looking at 49 year old photos.jpg

Doug Collins, right, reacts on June 12 as Bill Flick, left, hands him a news clipping with photos of him from 49 years ago.

“This is pretty cool.”

Doug Collins said that.

You can only imagine how the other fellow felt.

Test your knowledge with our best of 'Flick Fact' entries

Flick: Forget setting back the clocks?
Local News
top story

Flick: Forget setting back the clocks?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

As we mull whether a year can be much worse than 2020, look what happens next — we get an extra hour of 2020.

Flick Fact: With so many at home these days, just what is the most-watched TV network?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: With so many at home these days, just what is the most-watched TV network?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Will State Farm ever be No. 2 instead?
Local News

Flick Fact: Will State Farm ever be No. 2 instead?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Because of gains by arch-rivals Geico and Progressive and younger consumers who’ve grown up with the Internet and prefer to buy onli…

Flick Fact: Will a B-N man `battle' a grizzly bear?
Local News

Flick Fact: Will a B-N man `battle' a grizzly bear?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: On the Discovery Channel these days is a show titled "Man Vs. Bear" in which three human competitors go up against grizzly bears in …

Flick Fact: Why is today a big weather day in B-N?
Local News

Flick Fact: Why is today a big weather day in B-N?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire ye…

Flick Fact: Why did that pathologist on "60 Minutes" look familiar?
Local News

Flick Fact: Why did that pathologist on "60 Minutes" look familiar?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Renowned physician/forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden made news this week by suggesting on TV’s “60 Minutes” that his preliminar…

Flick Fact: Who’s the B-N woman who helped women in America get to vote?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Who’s the B-N woman who helped women in America get to vote?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Who’s the `Boss’ of Normal?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Who’s the `Boss’ of Normal?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Whose birthday is today in B-N?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Whose birthday is today in B-N?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Who's that on Fox News?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Who's that on Fox News?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Derek Claflin is the 39-year-old Twin City man and military veteran who these days decorates scads of B-N homes at Christmastime and…

Flick Fact: Who was that famous guy in Minonk?
Local News

Flick Fact: Who was that famous guy in Minonk?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Can you name the man who later would become known worldwide but in 1948 appeared one Saturday night in Minonk, and after a half-hour…

Flick Fact: Who is that one person who made $92,500 an hour in Bloomington?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Who is that one person who made $92,500 an hour in Bloomington?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Who is Norman Brinker and why is he quietly famous?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Who is Norman Brinker and why is he quietly famous?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Which is bigger -- the wintertime oasis, Aruba, or McLean County?
Local News

Flick Fact: Which is bigger -- the wintertime oasis, Aruba, or McLean County?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Which is bigger — McLean County or Aruba, a highly popular wintertime oasis in the Caribbean?

Flick Fact: Which Illinois college beats U of I in football stars?
Local News

Flick Fact: Which Illinois college beats U of I in football stars?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: For most of the 20th Century, with famed football-playing alums like Red Grange, George Halas, Jim Grabowski, Ray Nitschke and Dick …

Flick Fact: Which ex-Illinoisan is in the presidential race?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Which ex-Illinoisan is in the presidential race?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Which Central Illinois town is Cubs’ star Alec Mills especially fond of?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Which Central Illinois town is Cubs’ star Alec Mills especially fond of?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Where is perhaps the world’s most unusual baseball feat (and it’s in B-N to boot)?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Where is perhaps the world’s most unusual baseball feat (and it’s in B-N to boot)?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Where in the world are the freshest canned pumpkins?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Where in the world are the freshest canned pumpkins?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Where in B-N was that famous Chili-Mac sauce invented?
Local News

Flick Fact: Where in B-N was that famous Chili-Mac sauce invented?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: That Chili-Mac sauce you eat at any Steak ‘n Shake in the world was said to have been invented where? (For extra credit, give the ex…

Flick Fact: Where could U of I be today instead?
Local News

Flick Fact: Where could U of I be today instead?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: The University of Illinois is in Urbana-Champaign and has given that community fame around America. But can you name which city was …

Flick Fact: Where can you find lots of adult beverages in McLean County and also none at all?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Where can you find lots of adult beverages in McLean County and also none at all?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What’s the quirky fact about Bloomington High’s football field?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What’s the quirky fact about Bloomington High’s football field?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What’s the `average’ credit line on a credit card in Bloomington-Normal?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What’s the `average’ credit line on a credit card in Bloomington-Normal?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What’s especially interesting about America’s most famous cemetery?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What’s especially interesting about America’s most famous cemetery?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What’s different about Watterson Towers’ laundry area?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What’s different about Watterson Towers’ laundry area?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What’s a huge difference between COVID-19 and that Spanish flu?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What’s a huge difference between COVID-19 and that Spanish flu?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Whatever happened to Abe Lincoln’s dog?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Whatever happened to Abe Lincoln’s dog?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What's with those carousel horses along U.S. 24?
Local News

Flick Fact: What's with those carousel horses along U.S. 24?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: What’s up with that row of carousel hobby horses that can be seen in a farmer’s field along U.S. 24 near Chenoa?

Flick Fact: What ‘miracle’ occurred 90 years ago in Salem, Illinois?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What ‘miracle’ occurred 90 years ago in Salem, Illinois?

  • BILL FLICK
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What you might not have known about those cool sunglasses of yours?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What you might not have known about those cool sunglasses of yours?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What you don't think about at breakfast ...
Local News

Flick Fact: What you don't think about at breakfast ...

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: It took how many pounds of food for the hen to produce those eggs you had for breakfast?

Flick Fact: What were we dying of 100 years ago in Central Illinois?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What were we dying of 100 years ago in Central Illinois?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What was the last weekend without snow or rain?
Local News

Flick Fact: What was the last weekend without snow or rain?

  • BILL FLICK
  • Updated
  • 0

Question: The weather forecast for the weekend is (could it possibly be?!?!) no snow nor even any rain. Quick — name the last weekend in which…

Flick Fact: What was special about Abe's Christmas tree?
Bill Flick

Flick Fact: What was special about Abe's Christmas tree?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: What was so special about Abraham Lincoln’s Christmas tree back when he lived in Central Illinois?

Flick Fact: What U.S. Senators are former Twin Citians?
Rail-item

Flick Fact: What U.S. Senators are former Twin Citians?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? When it comes to the United States Senate, McLean County is better represented in states from the South than it actua…

Flick Fact: What portion of your electric bill pays to light your home?
Rail-item

Flick Fact: What portion of your electric bill pays to light your home?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Lighting in your home accounts for what percentage of your monthly electricity bill? (1) 6% of your home’s electricity use; (2) 13%;…

Flick Fact: What month do we Illinoisans drive the most?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What month do we Illinoisans drive the most?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What local business delivered twice a day until the 1980s?
Local News

Flick Fact: What local business delivered twice a day until the 1980s?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Until the mid-1960s, during heavy mail times of December, there was home mail delivery twice a day in Bloomington-Normal. Can you na…

Flick Fact: What little thought-of American city is especially huge?
Local News

Flick Fact: What little thought-of American city is especially huge?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: As a land mass, Bloomington-Normal covers nearly 40 square miles. But as cities go, geographically that still makes us 42 times smal…

Flick Fact: What is the Geico gecko's name?
Rail-item
editor's pick

Flick Fact: What is the Geico gecko's name?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Bloomington-based State Farm ... Geico ... Progressive ... Farmers ... Allstate — all insurers with some of the funniest, most well-…

Flick Fact: What is the connection between Lincoln, Ill., and manhole covers?
Local News

Flick Fact: What is the connection between Lincoln, Ill., and manhole covers?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? Lincoln, Ill., is famous because it is the only city in the world named after Abe before he was U.S. president, but i…

Flick Fact: What is special about today's weather?
Local News

Flick Fact: What is special about today's weather?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire ye…

Flick Fact: What is perhaps the least-known thing about August … ?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What is perhaps the least-known thing about August … ?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What is Logan County's tie to the NFL playoffs?
Local News

Flick Fact: What is Logan County's tie to the NFL playoffs?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: As the San Francisco 49ers carry the No. 1 seed into the NFL playoffs, what Logan County town has a sentimental reason to root for t…

Flick Fact: What is Illinois’ oldest high school?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What is Illinois’ oldest high school?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What is B-N’s 'squirrely' idea in Japan?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What is B-N’s 'squirrely' idea in Japan?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What hugely historic European structure is now in Central Illinois?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What hugely historic European structure is now in Central Illinois?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What health hazard was once promoted by Major League Baseball players?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What health hazard was once promoted by Major League Baseball players?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What famed band had its U.S. start in Southern Illinois?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: What famed band had its U.S. start in Southern Illinois?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What did OSF St. Joseph do first?
Local News

Flick Fact: What did OSF St. Joseph do first?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: When Bloomington’s St. Joseph Hospital (today’s OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center) announced in the 1960s it was going to mov…

Flick Fact: What did Gus Belt give all of his employees for Christmas?
Bill Flick

Flick Fact: What did Gus Belt give all of his employees for Christmas?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Gus Belt was the B-N businessman who founded Steak 'n Shake and through the 1950s and 1960s employed hundreds of employees at the co…

Flick Fact: What causes a big headache at the Bloomington and Normal post offices?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What causes a big headache at the Bloomington and Normal post offices?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What Bloomingtonian originated Joe Biden’s favorite campaign statement?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What Bloomingtonian originated Joe Biden’s favorite campaign statement?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: What area town names its teams after its famed products?
Local News

Flick Fact: What area town names its teams after its famed products?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Can you name the Central Illinois town whose high school sports teams are named after what used to be the town’s leading manufacturer? 

Flick Fact: What area employer created a Super Bowl champion?
Local News

Flick Fact: What area employer created a Super Bowl champion?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Can you name the Decatur businessman who thought a happy employee was one who would come to work happily and thus provided a variety…

Flick Fact: What area county courthouse is out in the country instead?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What area county courthouse is out in the country instead?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: WGLT, WJBC, WNBQ, etc. ... what do they stand for?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: WGLT, WJBC, WNBQ, etc. ... what do they stand for?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Was there ever a 'Shorty' at 'Shorty's' barber shop in Normal?
Local News

Flick Fact: Was there ever a 'Shorty' at 'Shorty's' barber shop in Normal?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? When L.W. Peyton began giving haircuts in 1922 at Red Keen's barber shop along North Street in Normal, he probably di…

Flick Fact: Was that Abe Lincoln at CVS?
Local News

Flick Fact: Was that Abe Lincoln at CVS?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: The CVS store on the west side of the downtown Bloomington square is slated for closing. True or false? That news might even have up…

Flick Fact: Was Bloomington once ‘richest city its size’ in America?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Was Bloomington once ‘richest city its size’ in America?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Uh-oh? Getting a divorce in 2020?
Local News

Flick Fact: Uh-oh? Getting a divorce in 2020?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? If you’re getting divorced and want to change your name back to your maiden name, beginning today your name change wi…

Flick Fact: This latest ‘fame’ B-N easily doesn’t want …
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: This latest ‘fame’ B-N easily doesn’t want …

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: The number of school districts in McLean County? You’ll be surprised!
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: The number of school districts in McLean County? You’ll be surprised!

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: The less pay, the more you miss work?
Local News

Flick Fact: The less pay, the more you miss work?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? In Bloomington-Normal, the more you are paid at a job, the less you miss work.

Flick Fact: So just why is that called Franklin Park?
Local News

Flick Fact: So just why is that called Franklin Park?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? Bloomington's Franklin Park is named after Benjamin Franklin?

Flick Fact: Sing me the song about Avanti’s
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Sing me the song about Avanti’s

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Should ISU be called Naperville South?
Local News

Flick Fact: Should ISU be called Naperville South?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? It may be in Normal, but Illinois State University also could be called Naperville South.

Flick Fact: Should I quietly grocery-shop today?
Local News

Flick Fact: Should I quietly grocery-shop today?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Is Dec. 24 an especially busy or surprisingly quiet day at Bloomington-Normal grocery stores?

Flick Fact: Only in Central Illinois? A 134-degree weather swing?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Only in Central Illinois? A 134-degree weather swing?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Next time you see a James out there ...
Local News

Flick Fact: Next time you see a James out there ...

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: The Social Security Administration has compiled a list of popular baby names going all the way back to 1919, based upon applications…

Flick Fact: Lower your blood pressure … by living in Bloomington-Normal?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Lower your blood pressure … by living in Bloomington-Normal?

  • BILL FLICK
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Just where was Raggedy Ann and Andy born?
Local News

Flick Fact: Just where was Raggedy Ann and Andy born?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Almost everyone in America has at one point in life had a Raggedy Ann or Andy doll, a fact substantiated by the Smithsonian Institut…

Flick Fact: Just what are our favorite fast-food restaurants?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Just what are our favorite fast-food restaurants?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Bloomington-Normal has all 10 of America's most "brand-friendly" fast-food places, according to a 2020 ranking. Any idea what they are? 

Flick Fact: Just how much has COVID-19 occupied the daily news?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Just how much has COVID-19 occupied the daily news?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Just how dangerous is your home's toilet?
Local News

Flick Fact: Just how dangerous is your home's toilet?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Insurance companies keep statistics on almost everything. For example, according to the Insurance Institute of America of which Bloo…

Flick Fact: It’s cooling down now … until late January?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: It’s cooling down now … until late January?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: It's Towanda Barnes Road ... but where is Barnes?
Local News

Flick Fact: It's Towanda Barnes Road ... but where is Barnes?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Towanda is a town just outside of Bloomington-Normal, accessible by the highly traveled Towanda Barnes Road. But where is Barnes?

Flick Fact: Isn’t Bloomington actually the Windy City?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Isn’t Bloomington actually the Windy City?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Is there evidence of Bloomington-Normal as a 'not-so-sleepy' town?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Is there evidence of Bloomington-Normal as a 'not-so-sleepy' town?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Is that a knife on that tombstone?!?
Local News

Flick Fact: Is that a knife on that tombstone?!?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Of all the tombstones in Illinois, perhaps the most interesting is the tombstone of Telford Stone in a cemetery in Dix, near Salem a…

Flick Fact: Is Danny Torrance of ‘The Shining’ still in Tremont?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Is Danny Torrance of ‘The Shining’ still in Tremont?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Is 70-plus too old for a U.S. President?
Local News

Flick Fact: Is 70-plus too old for a U.S. President?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? Even if Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg are all over 70 years of age,…

Flick Fact: In which states are Americans the happiest?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: In which states are Americans the happiest?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: In what town did Ronald Reagan learn his math?
Local News

Flick Fact: In what town did Ronald Reagan learn his math?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: This is the 109th anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s birth in Tampico, a small town about 40 miles from the Quad Cities. He also spent m…

Flick Fact: In Normal, where is South Street?
Local News

Flick Fact: In Normal, where is South Street?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Normal still has a North Street — it’s the one that runs through Uptown — but whatever happened to South Street?

Flick Fact: In energy costs, what does it cost to power up that stoplight every month?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: In energy costs, what does it cost to power up that stoplight every month?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: In Bloomington, why is Moulton Street no more?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: In Bloomington, why is Moulton Street no more?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: If they played football inside Rivian ... ?
Local News

Flick Fact: If they played football inside Rivian ... ?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: If they'd begin playing football inside the Rivian plant on the west edge of Normal, how many football fields could they fit inside?

Flick Fact: How much does State Farm spend for all those ads?
Local News

Flick Fact: How much does State Farm spend for all those ads?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: So you just saw a State Farm commercial on TV again. Just how much does the Bloomington-based insurance behemoth spend in advertisin…

Flick Fact: How much does it cost Illinois State University to go on road game during the football season?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: How much does it cost Illinois State University to go on road game during the football season?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: How much did it cost to attend IWU 170 years ago?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: How much did it cost to attend IWU 170 years ago?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: How many wash their cars on 'spring-like' winter days?
Local News

Flick Fact: How many wash their cars on 'spring-like' winter days?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Spring-like days during winter generate a lot of business at car washes. For example, at those Rainstorm Express car washes in B-N, …

Flick Fact: How many rubber gloves do they use at Advocate BroMenn?
Local News

Flick Fact: How many rubber gloves do they use at Advocate BroMenn?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: When at the doctor's office, hospital and medical facility, it seems they're always changing into a new pair of rubber gloves. So ta…

Flick Fact: How does Arcola play a part in NFL history?
Local News

Flick Fact: How does Arcola play a part in NFL history?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Do you know how the Central Illinois town of Arcola, population 2,900, played a part in the creation of the National Football League?

Flick Fact: How do officials know how fast you are going on Illinois interstates?
Local News

Flick Fact: How do officials know how fast you are going on Illinois interstates?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? You don't need to be on radar while on Interstate 55 or Interstate 74 for officials to know how fast your car is going?

Flick Fact: How did rock n roll icon Chuck Berry play Peoria?
Local News

Flick Fact: How did rock n roll icon Chuck Berry play Peoria?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Rock'n'roll pioneer Chuck Berry was a showman and a shrewd businessman. For instance, a recent biography of Berry says that when he …

Flick Fact: How did Bloomington make U.S. history in 1893?
Local News

Flick Fact: How did Bloomington make U.S. history in 1893?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Can you name the exact street address of the very first U.S. vice president to have a home that was more than 700 miles from Washing…

Flick Fact: How close has B-N come to having a U.S. President?
Local News

Flick Fact: How close has B-N come to having a U.S. President?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Was Bloomington’s David Davis, whose home is a local historical shrine, ever close to being president of the United States?

Flick Fact: How can an area of 27,000 folk be so quiet?
Local News

Flick Fact: How can an area of 27,000 folk be so quiet?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: An area in Bloomington is home to 27,000 folk yet is, without question, one of the quietest areas in the entire city. Can you name w…

Flick Fact: How are Bloomington-Normal and Cedric the Entertainer alike?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: How are Bloomington-Normal and Cedric the Entertainer alike?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Here’s what you probably didn’t know about today
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Here’s what you probably didn’t know about today

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Have B-N pharmacies run out of … leeches?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Have B-N pharmacies run out of … leeches?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Happy New Year today? Well, sorta ...
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Happy New Year today? Well, sorta ...

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: George Ferris of Galesburg invented what? (Think about it.)
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: George Ferris of Galesburg invented what? (Think about it.)

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: From junk bonds ... to your beverages?
Local News

Flick Fact: From junk bonds ... to your beverages?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Michael Binstein, an accomplished investigative journalist in Washington D.C., who wrote an award-winning book on the birth of “junk…

Flick Fact: Do those Pontiac inmates count as residents, too?
Local News

Flick Fact: Do those Pontiac inmates count as residents, too?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Do the inmates at the Pontiac Correctional Center count as residents in the population of Pontiac?

Flick Fact: Could Bloomington have been called Miami instead?
Local News

Flick Fact: Could Bloomington have been called Miami instead?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: If Bloomington had been founded 300 years ago, they might have called it Miami instead?

Flick Fact: Canterbury Yellow, Krug or Western Plowman anyone?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Canterbury Yellow, Krug or Western Plowman anyone?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Can you name the fruit that especially scares State Farm?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Can you name the fruit that especially scares State Farm?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Can you name downstate Illinois’ most ‘electrifying’ city?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Can you name downstate Illinois’ most ‘electrifying’ city?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Can you name a huge new sales hit in Illinois during the pandemic?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Can you name a huge new sales hit in Illinois during the pandemic?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Can you cover three states in three blocks in B-N?
Local News

Flick Fact: Can you cover three states in three blocks in B-N?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: True or false? Iowa, Illinois and Indiana actually are separated by only a single block.

Flick Fact: Can a B-N man beat a bear and two human competitors?
Local News

Flick Fact: Can a B-N man beat a bear and two human competitors?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: On the Discovery Channel at 7 p.m. on Saturday, as the nation looks on, Central Illinois will be featured by (1) the Fighting Illini…

Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal’s rainiest day … ever?
Local News
top story

Flick Fact: Bloomington-Normal’s rainiest day … ever?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: B-N? A 'special' place for what big singing star?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: B-N? A 'special' place for what big singing star?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Are there more men or women in B-N?
Local News

Flick Fact: Are there more men or women in B-N?

  • BILL FLICK
  • Updated
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: Anywhere to buy marijuana on New Year's Day?
Local News

Flick Fact: Anywhere to buy marijuana on New Year's Day?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: So recreational marijuana becomes legal for adults in Illinois at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. But is there any place open where one can buy it?

Flick Fact: Anyone from B-N been in the Super Bowl?
Local News

Flick Fact: Anyone from B-N been in the Super Bowl?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Has anyone from Bloomington-Normal been in a Super Bowl and earned a Super Bowl ring?

Flick Fact: Another local guy who’s made good?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Another local guy who’s made good?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: An Illinois athletic and historical icon you’ve probably never heard of …
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: An Illinois athletic and historical icon you’ve probably never heard of …

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: An entire century ago this fall, what still popular Bloomington-Normal building was completed?
Local News
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: An entire century ago this fall, what still popular Bloomington-Normal building was completed?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 

Flick Fact: After teaching, what's biggest at ISU?
Local News

Flick Fact: After teaching, what's biggest at ISU?

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0

Question: Illinois State University is one of the country’s leading producers of school teachers and nearly 30 percent of all ISU students maj…

Flick Fact: Abe, Andrew Jackson ... and Trump
Local News

Flick Fact: Abe, Andrew Jackson ... and Trump

  • BILL FLICK
  • 0