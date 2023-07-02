FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Latest returning action hero

Famously successful people can forget their roots.

Not Doug Collins.

Some 50 years after basketball stardom at Illinois State University, and then on to a pro career — playing, coaching, announcing (often forgotten, he has an Emmy) — the 71-year-old Collins has, as an example, for the last two years returned and headed up an annual fundraiser for MarcFirst, the longtime B-N-based agency that provides services to improve the lives of those with disabilities.

At this year’s event, there was a moment when to make some fast cash for the organization, the program’s emcee asked of the crowd, “Who wants to donate $2,500?” A few stood to say “yes.” Then there was a call for $2,000, then down $1,500, then down to $500 … $100 ... $50 ... $25. Many contributed.

As it all was about to end and the program continue, Collins then rose and did a nicety for MarcFirst to the glee of the crowd of 400.

He added several more zeroes to the cause.

Most prophetic moment

Sometimes life’s humor is so upfront, you can’t avoid it, as witnessed by a photo in Springfield, as snapped by Rochelle Hartman.

The humor:

Not proverbially — or maybe it is — it is of an actual dumpster fire in a parking lot at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield ... just after legislators passed the 2024 state budget.

You can insert your own punch line here.

Newest attraction

As one enters Comlara Park, the McLean County recreational area near Hudson, a wooden sign at entrance to the park these days announces a feature not often offered at such areas:

“GOAT LAUNCHES”

It is either an innovative development or more obviously, the “B” in “Boat Launches” has partially worn away.

Latest ‘Best Name Club’ initiate

— Nurse Fever. That’s Kali A. Fever, a nurse practitioner in Bloomington-Normal.

Most logical development

After decades of meeting together, sadly mulling their own end is a group in Bloomington that meets regularly to observe, analyze and discuss antiques, appropriately called the B-N Antique Study Group.

The end is finally near, they have decided, because of aging, attrition and the fact that the club’s members, some now in their mid-90s, have become great antiques themselves.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Delight, Arkansas

— Gas, Kansas (official slogan: "Don’t Pass Gas. Stop & Enjoy It.")

— China. Besides the country, it’s also a town in Indiana.

Best algorithmic tribute to a fun name

On a website next to the recent online obituary for a 99-year-old Normal man, Dale Beerup — a “Brews At The Zoo” pop-up ad.

Newest development

Going are the days of simple “MEN” and “WOMEN” designated restrooms or iconic drawings on each door.

Now, some restroom door gender renderings are downright funny.

Our latest favorite is pictured here: the restroom designations at the Carlock Auto Servicenter.

A tale of cities...or areas

Joe Culpepper is a longtime, now retired, B-N minister and still active bicycle enthusiast, “totally supportive” of Rivian, the electric truck manufacturer in Normal.

And that is what spawned in Culpepper what he calls a recent case of “cognitive dissonance.”

While on a “Bike Ride Across Georgia” (BRAG), he kept encountering along the bike trail in central Georgia signs proclaiming, “We oppose Rivian Assembly Plant,” with a bright red X through “Rivian.”

As Joe mulls it, “We (B-N) are an urban community with lots of industry already and wanting to have more. They are rural communities not wanting the incursion of a big plant and a belief it will disrupt their peaceful country life.”

“It was,” he adds, “odd to see so much opposition.”

And, it could be added, lost money, too, if plans to build a second plant there fail.

Rivian plans to spend $5.2 billion in the area, on construction alone.

Latest greatest obituary

In Clinton recently appeared the passing of an 83-year-old woman:

Betty Ruble.

Only longtime fans of the cartoon classic "The Flintstones" will understand that.

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our latest board of contributors: Toby Gerdes, Nikki Segobiano, Bill Leenerman and Roger Hughes, Normal; Marlon Nettleton, Lake Wales, Florida; Jeff Aaberg, Gregg McElroy, Tom McClure, Mary Lou Henderson, Lee Templeton and Joe Culpepper, Bloomington; Rochelle Hartman, Springfield; Kerry Kidwell, Heyworth; Dave Payne, Lawrenceville, Georgia; Ruth Harlow, Madison, Indiana.

30 photos from the Doug and Chris Collins Marcfirst VIP reception Chris Collins, Carol Magnotta, Gail and Jack Millan, Doug Collins Dani and Brian Wipperman, Rowan Loseke Claire and Craig McCormick Megan and Geoff Tracy Kendal Farmer, Scott Woodward Leni Kuntz, David Haynes, Larum Dean Jenny Jacobs, Gerry Smith, Danny Young, Carol Hulslander, Randy Asper, Jeff Aaberg Bob Tennis, Greg Miller, Elyse Pratl, Paul Van Hook, Charlie Farner, Dustin Knuth Chris Collins, Rowan Loseke, Doug Collins Marcia Swan, Kathy Collins, Marsha Bundy, Sharon Carroll Ben and Amy Jeffreys Belinda Franke, Cathy Wenthworth Keith and Kirsten Evans, Craig and Claire McCormick, Jenna and Steve Hart Kathleen and Andy Shirk Nicole and Trey Rogers Charlie and Coleen Moore Carol Magnotta, Jack and Gail Millan, Rob and Lisa Howe, Mikel Petro, Mindy Harris, Kara and Greg Granadina Kellee and Todd Krull Tim Longfellow, Jr., Alison, Loretta and Tim Longfellow Christy Kosharek, Linda Healy, Jennifer Randol Heidi Cinkovich, Leni Kuntz, Melanie Snively, Jeannine Tomlinson Emily McLeod, Julie Evans Bill and Stacie Croff Scott Swanson Andy and Jill Copenhaver, Kurt Rudsinski Lesley and Derke kPrice, Brock and Noelle Selkow Nick and Darby Grieco J Balmer, Marcia Hammerstrand John Armstrong, Amanda Esparza, Suzi Nafziger, Tracy Patkunas, Leanna Bordner Jaymie and Matt Freeman, Ava and Brian Hensley