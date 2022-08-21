Flick: Do we 'talk funny' in downstate Illinois?

There are, of course, all the hot-button issues that in these polarized times truly divide the masses.
Abortion … gun legislation … conservative vs. progressive.
Then there’s potentially one more in Illinois this November.
It could play a part in a governor’s race that surely pits the ultimate of polar opposites — a liberal-minded, gadzookzillionaire from Chicago against a Southern Illinois bean farmer who’s a far-right conservative from a town of 380 that has an “X” in it. (Today’s extra Flick Fact: Of all of Illinois’ 1,500-plus municipalities, only one begins with an X: Xenia, in Clay County, 100 miles east of St. Louis.)
The potential issue?
Xenia’s Darren Bailey “talks funny.”
At least, that’s how Chicago magazine categorizes it.
A Republican state senator who’s spent all 56 of his years in the same Southern Illinois county, Bailey pronounces our state, “El-ih-noy.”
He asks, “Do you want some melk?” and begins sentences with “Anymore ...”
In the divider of how one cleans one’s clothes, he’s in the linguistic camp that “worshes” instead of “wah-shs.”
It’s in the July issue of Chicago, a monthly magazine, that a writer launches the semantics volley at Bailey’s way of saying things, under a large photo of the candidate and the sweeping headline: “Downstate’s Warshed-Up Accent.”
It includes contention that “warsh” is the signature word of our “Midland” accent, spoken, it says, “from western Pennsylvania to eastern Kansas — a region that includes Central Illinois.”
“That article,” defends Sally Turner, a Republican state senator from nearby Beason in Logan County, “was downright mean about us as Central Illinoisans.”
Illinois, of course, has always been divided three ways linguistically:
• North of I-80
A lot of long-timers there say “duh” instead of “the” and “dat” instead of “that,” a “Chicaguh” accent so acknowledged that “Da Bears” comedy schtick of a few years ago even became an SNL skit.
• South of I-70
It’s where the language can eventually lilt into north Kentucky, a slower stream of enunciation that incorporates a more drawled way of talk.
It’s more “Worshington” there instead of “Washington.”
• Between I-70 and I-80 — a 185-mile north-south swath that is a homogenization of the two.
“Probably for me, being in the middle can give some advantages,” says Bloomington’s Dan Brady, a longtime state representative these days vying in November for secretary of state. “It strikes a balance and plays well to Republicans, and Democrats, and Independents in all areas of our state. When it comes to a detectable accent, I’m neither Chicago nor Southern Illinois.”
Accents, of course, are weird and quirky, if not downright inexplicable.
As Americans, we tend to enjoy an English accent, or an Aussie dialect, and there’s a bit of a fascination when a Bostonian leaves his “khakis” in his “caw.” (That’s his car keys in his car, of course.)
If Darren Bailey spoke any of those, there’d probably not be a story about his accent, other than anything but in admiring glossy prose.
But other dialects, such as his, can be a bit distracting, as in 1976 across America.
That’s when Time magazine ran a headline: “Can Jimmy Carter Actually Be Elected With That (Georgian) Drawl?”
“We’re drawn to accents that sound intellectual and calming,” says Jana Kelly, a Bloomington speech pathologist. “At the same time, we’re quick to judge somebody with a regional dialect. It’s all a cultural thing.”
For the record, only four of Illinois’ last 22 governors have emerged from areas south of I-80, the most recent being Jim Edgar, a Charleston Republican who was successfully elected to two terms in the 1990s and, according to Chicago magazine, pronounces it “Warshington.”
Thus, we’ll leave it to the political pundits — and perhaps other periodicals besides Chicago magazine — to offer further insights into the “funny way” Darren Bailey talks.
But we also are reminded of another Illinois politico who “spoke like a hillbilly” and “warshed his own clothes” and had a deep rural twang, and as an ex-Kentuckian, was in the words of some “a country hayseed.”
Abe Lincoln somehow appeared to succeed anyway.
Says Bloomington historian and author Greg Koos: “Lincoln spoke with a high tenor that carried clear and far, and in it was the twang of the 'Upland South,’ like Nashville and Minnie Pearl.”
Darren Bailey and Minnie Pearl — now there’s a polarizing pair indeed.
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.