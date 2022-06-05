Flick: Dear G.J. — your ‘State Farm’ is now 100!

To: G.J. Mecherle

Hi again George,

It’s been a few years since I last wrote, and you’ve probably been busy. That’s why it occurs to me you might not have a lot of time to read the papers or listen to radio, and I don’t know how good your Wi-Fi IS or if you livestream Up There.

G.J. — about what you quietly did 100 years ago this very week, coincidentally around the celebration of your 45th birthday in Merna — it ultimately changed the face of the Bloomington-Normal area and, in time, really all of America.

Remember back then, G.J.?

You'd had enough of tilling beans. You were tired of tractor sales. You'd had it with pesky rootworm. So in June 1922 — smack dab in the middle of your midlife itch — you jumped off the farm tractor, rented a room downtown and, even if you didn’t know squat about insurance, hung out a shingle.

Do you recall all that, G.J.?

It was at the launch of automobiles cheap enough for us common people to buy, and you found it unfair that rural folk paid the same for “car insurance” as those who drove in “big cities,” like Chicago or New York.

G.J. — are you sitting?

One-hundred years after your little idea, your company has expanded — it now has “hubs” in places like Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix, and I’m not talking about towns by those names in Illinois.

It’s Georgia, Texas and Arizona!

A few years ago, that expansion into huge metro areas made us Bloomington folk wonder if your successors might paradoxically be moving your pride and joy out of its very reason, defy your suggestion that State Farm should always stay rural and out of the big-city media spotlight, and leave the very area that, thanks to all its B-N employees, also made State Farm what it is — a business model that’s incredibly profitable.

G.J., it is, after all State Farm, not State Humongous Cities of the South!

Oh, your company still makes us a bit nervous.

They recently moved your investment department out of B-N to Dallas. But the legal department is still here (G.J., no one can live without lawyers today), and 15,000 Twin Citians still call themselves State Farm employees. And, as a show of commitment to your former home, your 21st century compatriots recently dropped $22.8 million to build a bigger, better hangar at our airport to store your company’s four new Gulfstream jets, each valued at about $50 million.

Here is the most amazing news of your little adventure, G.J.: 100 years ago this week, you started out with yourself and two secretaries and a few thousand dollars.

Today your company has more than 57,000 employees and its value is listed at $143.2 BILLION (yes, G.J. — with a “B”!). That’s almost $20 BILLION over JUST two years ago.

You made up to about $16,000 a year — don’t get me wrong, that was very good for your time — but media reports today suggest that State Farm’s chief in 2020 made $24 million, which is really pretty good, too.

Not long ago, there was worry other insurance companies down here on Earth — GEICO, Progressive, Allstate — might pass State Farm as the No. 1 auto insurer by State Farm’s 100th birthday.

But nope!

Another wealthy guy down here — his name is Warren Buffett and his parent company owns GEICO — in a speech this spring to his own folk conceded that your mutual company has defied logic and modern capitalism, and that no one in the near foreseeable future will catch State Farm. (You can Google it, G.J. Do you guys Google? Is ol’ Tom Edison good with an iPad? Does Abe do Wordle?)

Oh, I should also add — as your company expanded across America, it built regional offices. But over the past decade, in what’s ended up a great business move, making money while lowering overhead, it has now sold almost all of them, except its Bloomington buildings.

So happy anniversary, G.J.!

I hear they’re having a big wingding in Vegas to celebrate your deed.

Your company today appears to be in good hands with — oh wait, wrong company slogan.

1922 was, if we scroll backward, a big year in B-N, although no one probably realized it then.

The first paved road from Bloomington to Chicago was finished, opening a "new era in transportation," as they hailed it. Today it is called Interstate 55.

For the very first time, 5-year-olds had begun going to school here, too. They called it "kindergarten."

Officials broadened the county's "summer youth agricultural exposition" to undergo a name change to a "4-H Fair." It remains today.

It’s also when you gave yourself that birthday present and decided it was time to leave farming and do something else in life ...

... and auto.

... and fire.

And by George, it appears your idea made it.

And with it, Bloomington-Normal, too.

