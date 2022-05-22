Flick: Dan Brady, 45,000 miles later

On the road with Dan Brady, on the curb with Santa Claus, and on a neighborhood cherub gone nationally famous … a trio of stories ripened for your Sunday fare:

Catching up with Mr. Everywhere

Until now, Dan Brady has been Ubiquitous Man, the Illinois state representative from Bloomington, famous for showing up at so many pancake breakfasts, so many Rotary and Kiwanis luncheons, so many church or Knights of Columbus chili dinners, that only Mother Nature and God have been more places in one day.

Now add this: No one apparently out-travels him, either.

"Right now, I'm somewhere south of — let's see — Glen Ellyn," he announced via cellphone the other afternoon, from the western Chicago suburb.

Brady, if you missed it, is these days in a furious run for the Republican nod for Illinois Secretary of State. He faces primary opponents John C. Milhiser of Springfield and Michelle Turney of Chicago.

Whereas back in days of old when he’d try to figure out how to somehow get from Danvers to Saybrook in only 23 minutes, Brady is now mulling such issues across all of Illinois, as the June 28 Illinois primary nears, as he tries to convince voters that one of Illinois’ most accessible and service-oriented public servants is surely also a natural for Illinois’ most service-oriented office, as secretary of state.

▪ Number of counties in Illinois: 102.

▪ Number of counties Dan Brady says he has visited thus far: 90.

▪ Prime campaign vehicle: His red Ford F-150 pickup truck. (“I like it — I’m able to carry 'Dan Brady' yard signs in the back,” he says.)

▪ Number of miles on that F-150 when campaign began: 5,000.

▪ Number of miles on it now, only a few months later: 49,900.

▪ Latest unthought-of campaign expense: “I’ve gone through a new windshield, a new set of tires. I don't know how many oil changes,” says Brady.

▪ Newest unexpected campaign benefit: “Something you don’t realize,” he says, “is from one corner to the other, how diverse, varied and beautiful Illinois is.”

▪ Biggest negative: After years of being this area’s Mr. Everywhere, he’s naturally everywhere else now. “Other morning, heading out from Bloomington, I had a guy see me and yell out, 'Hey, Dan! We missed you at the Carlock firemen’s breakfast this year!'“

Then, says Brady, the man added: “If you have any extra ‘Vote For Dan Brady’ nail files, my wife needs some...'“

▪ Top campaign benefit if you’re in desperate need: Yes, there now are “Dan Brady For Secretary of State” emery boards, too. “Made in Towanda!” exclaims the candidate, ever enthusiastically, ever inexhaustibly still, as he now continues out on the road.

If elected secretary of state, not only would Brady’s new office dispense that “Illinois Rules of The Road” manual (remember those from driver's ed?), after all his travels of Illinois in 2022, Brady can write it, too.

That curbside joy of ‘trash’

Highly inexpensive entertainment, your humble correspondent has discovered, is to walk or drive through neighborhoods in advance of bulk trash pickup days.

It allows one to see the amazing array of stuff that’s lived in the basement long enough and for a few hours, or maybe a day or two, get exposed to the rest of the world.

That’s why we’ve also become a big fan of Dave Hamilton of Normal.

Seems Dave was trundling along the other morning when — alas! — he became so entertained by a curb sighting, he even pulled over to get a picture.

Among boxes, baskets, wall art, pillows and a “tumbling tower” game, Dave saw a 5-foot-tall Santa Claus lying on top.

As Dave humorously explained: “(It’s) either bulk pickup week in Normal or an unemployed mall Santa passed out drunk on Towanda Avenue!”

The Leah phenomenon

Who knew that little blonde cherub 10 years ago, doing hopscotch out in the driveway of her north Normal home, or jumping around with a guitar on her pogo stick, or putting dents in her dad’s backyard shed (“I’ve got a metal door on it that’s covered with puck dents from when she was playing hockey and shooting in the backyard,” says Derry Grehan) would become a nationwide ambassador of joy and innocent charm, in times of polarization, unified smiles, in her own hometown capable of drawing together (one estimate) 10,000 people last week, just to see her and an entire phalanx of ABC-TV cameras meticulously recording it.

What an amazing story Leah Marlene Grehan has become, in so many more ways than just music.

Win or lose, she’s won, and us, too.

And who in BloNo WON’T be watching “American Idol” tonight?

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

