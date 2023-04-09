As March has ended and its famous “Madness” wanes now for another season, it’s still entertaining for what it has left, especially in at least two Central Illinois homes...

And to the winner goes the...doggy treats?

In a wacky NCAA men’s basketball tournament so upset-filled this year that not one No. 1, 2 or 3 seed even survived to the Final Four field, equally as crazy were those trying to actually pick the winners in those ever-popular bracket pools at office, pub and home.

As one put it on Facebook, amid all the upsets, “This is the year a 5-year-old or that one person who knows nothing about the teams but likes to be included also wins the pool.”

Or … well … see those two pictured here?

That’s Aspen and Henry Moore, two pups who are loving parts of the Tim and Carolyn Moore home in Bloomington.

They guard the door, bark occasionally, sleep lots, sniff a lot, love going out for walks.

And they’re now $80 richer, too.

Yes, you guessed it.

When March Madness began, the Moores organized an extended family NCAA men’s tournament pool — 16 members entered the Moore pool, at $5 per entry, and filled out their brackets.

Just for fun, Carolyn had the two dogs “pick” their favorites, too, creating, says Tim, a State Farm employee in Bloomington, a rather sophisticated system whereby notecards with each team’s name were held out and then, to the family's entertainment one day, “the pups would alternately make their 'picks' by either 'nosing' or 'biting' at the card of their choice,” says Tim.

The family was snickering a few weeks ago when they noticed their dogs picked little- or fully unknown teams, like Florida Atlantic and Miami to make the Final Four.

Then came all the upsets.

Now, in wake of the 2023 tourney, and the dogs being so right, the family is laughing even louder at the results.

“Our dogs — they won our family pool!” exclaims Tim. “What are the odds there?!?”

This year?

Instead of cash, or beer, or snacks, or a trip to the spa for the lucky winner — at the Moore home it’s $80 (16 times $5) that, doggone it, will be used for dog treats and toys.

The ‘Fish’ who’s not forgotten ISU and his longtime friends

Throughout last weekend and Monday night’s men’s NCAA national championship game between University of Connecticut and San Diego State, the CBS cameras kept shifting out to bleacher shots of Steve Fisher, the now 78-year-old retired coach who in 18 seasons built San Diego State into a national power.

It wasn’t the first time Fisher was involved in a Final Four.

In 1989, then the coach at University of Michigan, his Wolverines won the NCAA Division I championship.

Twenty-two years before that, in 1967, Fisher got his first taste of post-season college basketball excitement as one of the stars of the Illinois State University Redbirds that made the NCAA College Division Final Four.

Fisher, a native of downstate Herrin, hasn’t forgotten any roots.

“Gerry heard again from ‘Fish’ just last week,” says Bloomington’s Cherilyn Sytar, whose husband, Gerry, is another former 1967 Redbird and later, longtime Unit 5 P.E. teacher and driver’s ed instructor. “He’s just a very nice, humble guy. He lived in the same house with Gerry back in their ISU days and they’ve remained friends all these years.”

Gerry Sytar? These days he is also battling a form of Parkinson’s, a disease of the central nervous system that affects movement.

That also offers Sytar and Fisher an additional bond.

Fisher’s son, Mark, while still a San Diego State coach, shown often over the weekend in his wheelchair, is battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), another nerve-based ailment that, like Parkinson’s, weakens muscles, impacts physical function, ultimately caused Fisher to retire from active coaching to spend more time to help his son and, according to Fisher, also bring to life deeper meaning.

"You learn to be thankful for the day, rather than complain about it," as Fisher explained one day last week — not only of his son, but one of his best friends back in Normal and ISU besides.