Flick: Chicago, the Windy-less City?

In a time when we’re all in search of answers, unfortunately there still are probably even more questions ...
• If Chicago is the Windy City, does it make any sense it’s the only area in the state without wind farms?
• Is there anything worse than toast crumbs in the butter dish?
• Illinois is 57,915 square miles. As secretary of state, how would Dan Brady ever be able to make every pancake breakfast and sausage dinner?
• While bulk-garbage pickups are popular, in an age of outdated desktops, worn-out laptops and too many old TVs, can you imagine the popularity in the Twin Cities of a one-day-a-year citywide bulk electronics pickup?
• How is it I can’t remember where I left my keys five minutes ago and a squirrel can remember where he buried each of his 5,000 nuts four months ago?
• Four more rules to living in Bloomington-Normal:
— Everyone hates paying for parking.
— There are two kinds of day: windy and windier.
— A yellow light means speed up really fast.
— Everyone loves talking about the weather. It's first-date material, office chatter and key banter out in the hallway at the funeral home visitation.
• Kudos to Rivian for being confident enough in the Central Illinois workforce to have its factory here. Coincidently, it was exactly 100 years ago this spring that a farmer, despite it being a big country, had the same confidence and launched his own little startup in Bloomington, using a workforce here in the work-ethic Midwest. And look how successful State Farm got.
• Something else mulled while we’ve been spending more pandemic time at home: How is it fresh coffee and newly popped popcorn are two of the absolute best smells on Earth — until you burn either, and then they instantly become two of the worst smells ever?
• In Bloomington-Normal, are there now more geese than people? Not quite yet?
• Reader writes:
— "Ever wonder where you'd end up if you took your dog for a walk and never once pulled back on the leash?" (John Eckley, Bloomington)
— “Why the heck do underwear and socks come in resealable bags and potato chips do not?” (David Arthur, Indianapolis)
— “We have drive-thru banks, pharmacies, fast foods and drive-thru everything else. So why don't we have a drive-thru post office?” (Connie Haney, Carlock)
— “They say we should never go grocery-store shopping when hungry because we make bad choices. I wonder if online shopping is exempt.” (Ron Hafner, Carlock)
— “While everything in the food industry seems to change its packaging regularly, why does flour still come in the same paper bag it did 50 years ago, still leaks on the shelf and still remains hard to pour?” (Tony Bonacorsi, Nashville, Tennessee)
• At the gas pump, we pay for a lot of road repairs through taxes — in Illinois, it’s 40 cents a gallon in state tax, another 2.25% per gallon in federal tax, in B-N another 8 cents per gallon in local tax. So how will the roads ever be fixed if we’re all driving electric and don’t ever pull up to the gas pump?
• You know you’ve been in B-N for a while if you can remember …
— Showtime Pizza Palace.
— An A&P grocery store at Eastland Mall.
— When today’s north-south runway at Central Illinois Regional Airport was part of East Oakland Avenue instead.
— A third big hospital: Mennonite.
— When Maguire’s pub downtown was a cosmetology school instead.
• Is it odd that McLean is not the county seat of McLean County? Or DeWitt of DeWitt? Or Macon of Macon? Or Champaign of Champaign? Or Mason City of Mason? Just how weird is it that Peoria actually is the county seat of Peoria County?
• Finally, in a time of supply-chain issues, inflationary costs and vast polarized thought, now comes a simple little day when our only real responsibility is to gather and, rather than gripe about everything, say thanks instead, on the only day in an entire year when the biggest issue for debate is quite simple as well: What time do we eat?
Have a great Thanksgiving.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.