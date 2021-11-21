Flick: Chicago, the Windy-less City?

In a time when we’re all in search of answers, unfortunately there still are probably even more questions ...

• If Chicago is the Windy City, does it make any sense it’s the only area in the state without wind farms?

• Is there anything worse than toast crumbs in the butter dish?

• Illinois is 57,915 square miles. As secretary of state, how would Dan Brady ever be able to make every pancake breakfast and sausage dinner?

• While bulk-garbage pickups are popular, in an age of outdated desktops, worn-out laptops and too many old TVs, can you imagine the popularity in the Twin Cities of a one-day-a-year citywide bulk electronics pickup?

• How is it I can’t remember where I left my keys five minutes ago and a squirrel can remember where he buried each of his 5,000 nuts four months ago?

• Four more rules to living in Bloomington-Normal:

— Everyone hates paying for parking.

— There are two kinds of day: windy and windier.

— A yellow light means speed up really fast.

— Everyone loves talking about the weather. It's first-date material, office chatter and key banter out in the hallway at the funeral home visitation.

• Kudos to Rivian for being confident enough in the Central Illinois workforce to have its factory here. Coincidently, it was exactly 100 years ago this spring that a farmer, despite it being a big country, had the same confidence and launched his own little startup in Bloomington, using a workforce here in the work-ethic Midwest. And look how successful State Farm got.

• Something else mulled while we’ve been spending more pandemic time at home: How is it fresh coffee and newly popped popcorn are two of the absolute best smells on Earth — until you burn either, and then they instantly become two of the worst smells ever?

• In Bloomington-Normal, are there now more geese than people? Not quite yet?

• Reader writes:

— "Ever wonder where you'd end up if you took your dog for a walk and never once pulled back on the leash?" (John Eckley, Bloomington)

— “Why the heck do underwear and socks come in resealable bags and potato chips do not?” (David Arthur, Indianapolis)

— “We have drive-thru banks, pharmacies, fast foods and drive-thru everything else. So why don't we have a drive-thru post office?” (Connie Haney, Carlock)

— “They say we should never go grocery-store shopping when hungry because we make bad choices. I wonder if online shopping is exempt.” (Ron Hafner, Carlock)

— “While everything in the food industry seems to change its packaging regularly, why does flour still come in the same paper bag it did 50 years ago, still leaks on the shelf and still remains hard to pour?” (Tony Bonacorsi, Nashville, Tennessee)

• At the gas pump, we pay for a lot of road repairs through taxes — in Illinois, it’s 40 cents a gallon in state tax, another 2.25% per gallon in federal tax, in B-N another 8 cents per gallon in local tax. So how will the roads ever be fixed if we’re all driving electric and don’t ever pull up to the gas pump?

• You know you’ve been in B-N for a while if you can remember …

— Showtime Pizza Palace.

— An A&P grocery store at Eastland Mall.

— When today’s north-south runway at Central Illinois Regional Airport was part of East Oakland Avenue instead.

— A third big hospital: Mennonite.

— When Maguire’s pub downtown was a cosmetology school instead.

• Is it odd that McLean is not the county seat of McLean County? Or DeWitt of DeWitt? Or Macon of Macon? Or Champaign of Champaign? Or Mason City of Mason? Just how weird is it that Peoria actually is the county seat of Peoria County?

• Finally, in a time of supply-chain issues, inflationary costs and vast polarized thought, now comes a simple little day when our only real responsibility is to gather and, rather than gripe about everything, say thanks instead, on the only day in an entire year when the biggest issue for debate is quite simple as well: What time do we eat?

Have a great Thanksgiving.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

