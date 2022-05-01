Flick: By graduation, the learning has only begun!

Here in College Town, or as some like to call it — the UniverCity — it’s graduation time again, today at Illinois Wesleyan, next weekend at Illinois State, in a fortnight at Heartland. At all such centers of higher learning, it is a most hallowed and joyous time, for students finally an end to years and years of being taught something in a classroom.

Therein also is the irony:

In life, you realize after being taught so much, the learning hasn’t even begun.

As a salute to the courageous, challenge-awaiting Class of 2022, a few of the knowledgeable nuggets and extraneous duds one veteran lifer has acquired:

I’ve learned...

That whenever I decide something with kindness, I usually make the right decision.

That money isn’t everything — as long as you first have enough of it.

That in Bloomington-Normal, red means stop, green means go, and yellow means speed up real real fast to make it through.

That almost everyone today has a short attention span. It’s not a clinical disorder anymore; it’s a mass epidemic.

That in the first part of life you go out to a gathering or party at about the same time as when, in older age, you want to be home by.

That dogs don't want to eat my broccoli, either.

I’ve learned...

That in the grocery line, one should always get behind men or a mother with a 2-year-old. They want out of there even faster than you.

That we all want to live a long life, but no one wants to go to the nursing home.

That you can tell a lot about a man by the way he handles four things: a rainy day, a two-hour traffic jam, an extra 5 pounds and tangled Christmas tree lights.

That you can tell a lot about a woman by the way she handles four things: an anxious child, a burnt meal, an extra 5 pounds, a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear.

That wherever I go in the world, the worst drivers have somehow always followed me. Or, even worse, been directly in front of me. (You and I, of course, are the best of drivers.)

That no one lives happily ever without a darned lot of working at it.

That in today’s world everyone has a camera in a pocket and everything is a potential news event or Facebook post. It’s both a positive and a negative.

That gift shops and antique stores have the slowest cashiers.

That in advance of a vacation, you should pack half as much clothing as you think you’ll need and twice as much cash as you think you’ll use.

I’ve learned...

That an ability to talk in a warm, endearing, humored way is the quickest route to greatness. Take, as an example, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Betty White.

That when you wave at people out in the country or in smaller rural towns, they will stop whatever they are doing and wave back.

That the vacuum cord is never long enough.

That the guy and girl voted "Best Looking" in your high school class rarely show up at the reunions. That’s just how much pressure comes from such a classification.

That pushing the elevator button repeatedly won't make it arrive any faster. But you'll feel as if it did.

That the thing about growing old is you don’t get a chance to practice. It just sort of happens.

That, inexplicably, no one seems to disappear in the Bermuda Triangle anymore.

That life is tough, and so is the ribeye at the cheap steak place.

That nothing lasts forever; that sadness is needed to fully realize joy; that inexplicably it will always take longer to go somewhere than it does to come back.

I’ve learned…

That once the mind is closed to learning, as corny as it sounds, a life stops growing, too.

Congratulations, graduates.

Now carry on!

And let us begin!

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

