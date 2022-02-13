Flick: Bloomington or Normal? Here’s how to know

Thom Sherman is a newcomer to the Twin Cities who asks: “In certain parts here, how do you if you’re in Normal or Bloomington?”

It’s a good question.

Decades ago, it was simple — Division Street was the dividing line.

But as the cities blossomed, and the east side took on a life of its own, the lines got blurred; blurrier; blurriest.

Today, it is a maze nothing short of a GPS examination.

Some areas are downright confounding, like at Vernon and Towanda avenues. That’s where Jeffrey Alans (in Normal) is across from LaGondola restaurant (in Bloomington), which is across from the vacated Hanson's Cleaners (in Normal), which is across from a Clay Dooley Service Center (in Bloomington), which is down the way from a Steak 'n Shake (yes, that’s Normal), which is across from O’Brien Honda (it’s Bloomington).

Six ZIP code changes within 100 yards!

Did you know, because they’re in different cities, Chili’s is at 2107 N. Veterans Parkway, but the Original Pancake House directly across the street is at 115 N. Veterans Parkway, a numeric difference of 20 blocks that’s only across the street?

But here's a secret that has been passed on: If the fire hydrant is red, it’s Normal; if the fire hydrant is yellow, it’s Bloomington.

It’s that simple!

And yet it apparently isn’t even that simple anymore.

After a recent “Flick Fact” on how Northpoint Elementary, off Northpointe Drive in Northpointe subdivision, is a Normal (Unit 5) school that’s in Bloomington, a reader (Bobby Scott) pointed out that even if Northpoint is in Bloomington, the fire hydrant out front is red, which would indicate it’s in Normal, even if it’s not.

Next question, of course: Why a school off Northpointe Drive in Northpointe subdivision is spelled Northpoint instead?

So many questions, so little time.

As B-N grows even more. Sort of.

The building that is Hy-Vee today once was a Walmart. The Schnucks on Veterans Parkway was a Zayre department store. The ISU Alumni Relations Center on North Main originally was an Eagle grocery store and the McLean County Center for Human Services in downtown Bloomington was in the 1970s a Red Lion Inn, a popular live music venue that, for a $1 cover charge, hosted such bands as Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, Styx and Head East.

Over the years, B-N has had several nice building transformations.

But, like other cities, there are cases of buildings that weren’t renovated into something else, instead razed to make room for new builds, some almost to comedic proportions.

Remember the old Lube Pros at 1700 E. Empire, not far from Pizza Ranch?

As noted by Dave Colee, a longtime Twin Citian, it later was sold and became Grease Monkey, another oil change place.

But Grease Monkey closed.

Now its building has been torn down and a new one erected, a forthcoming Speed Lube that’s moving from a Thornton's gas property just down the road on Hershey.

“Only in Bloomington,” muses Colee, would one tear down an oil change place that had been an oil change place, to build a new building and become another oil change place.

“Just struck me as funny,” says Dave.

We’d concur.

A record year … at a Bloomington cemetery

At 191 years old, a graveyard as old as the city it serves, Bloomington’s Evergreen Memorial Cemetery has seen a lot.

Over its 47 acres it has dead from the Civil War, Spanish-American War, both world wars as well as Korea and Vietnam.

It is the burial ground of a U.S. vice president, a Hall of Fame baseball pitcher, the man who tried to negotiate with the Russians during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 that brought the world to the brink of self-destruction.

It is where eternally lies Dorothy Gage, namesake of the world’s most famous Dorothy, the one who weathered that Kansas tornado with Toto.

It is, in fact, the third largest “city” in McLean County with nearly 25,000 “residents.”

But 2021 now stands alone at Evergreen.

Last year it had 93 burials.

In 191 years, that’s its most ever. It’s one more than its 92 burials in 1971.

Does that mean, despite all of its history, all those wars and all other plagues like the infamous Spanish Flu of 1919, COVID-19 now is the “all-time” leader for bringing folk to Evergreen?

“I don’t think it specifically means more died in 2021,” says Misty Porter, manager these days of the historic cemetery. “So many put off services and burials (of ashes) in 2020 because of COVID, I think some put off the burial until 2021, too.”

And yet still, COVID indeed leaves its ever-lasting mark...

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.