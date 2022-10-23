Flick: Bloomington-Normal's most secluded, fun treasure

A couple of weeks ago, in the moments before Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey stepped out onto a stage inside Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium for an Illinois gubernatorial debate, as the combatants readied to exchange their aims, opinions and thoughts, here’s one prediction of what might have been said in those final seconds...

“Whoa! Did Prince always sign his name THAT big?”

“Hey, there’s Springsteen!”

“Wow! Tony Bennett … Aretha … Pearl Jam!”

Yes, in the midst of prepping, primping and mental-note-propping for their debate, there is no way each of the candidates didn’t pause for a moment to simply gaze up and down while in what is perhaps Bloomington-Normal's most fascinating and hidden treasure: the dressing rooms area in the bowels of Braden, adorned on cinder-block walls by thousands of signatures of those who have performed there.

“It is truly an amazing area,” says Barb Dallinger.

She retired in February, after a career of working the area, helping to book acts while often then overseeing their visits to B-N.

And there, on all the walls, in every nook, floor to ceiling, around the mirrors, even on the glass face of the Green Room’s wall clock, are the wonderful artifacts.

There’s Robin Williams’ signature, only a few years before his death.

Liberace, the famed pianist and actor, drew a Baldwin Concert Grand on the wall before adding his autograph in a typically garish script.

The Broadway cast of “Cats” is up there.

Over there is the cast of “Hairspray.”

Larry the Cable Guy used an entire block.

The rock band The Smashing Pumpkins is up there as well as Rage Against The Machine, Heart and .38 Special.

“The road tours,” says Barb, “they can get competitive in how they sign the walls.”

It is such a hideaway that in a campus fully wired everywhere else for internet, the dressing room area in the farthest stretch of cavernous Braden was one of the last areas of ISU for being under-wired and not 21st century-ready.

Thus, in the weeks before the gubernatorial sparring, it spurred the university’s electronics team to better wire it.

“There’s a ton of names up there I don’t even know!” said Dan Thames, one of the cyber-engineers who better wired it.

All arenas have areas where its celebrity guests might leave autographs, drawings, messages.

They often spend an entire day in a performance venue, rehearsing, doing sound checks, prepping, slugging back some food, doing makeup, thereby having time to mull just how they want to adorn a wall by show’s end.

But the magic of Braden is that it’s been there, collecting the names of the famous or aspiring, for nearly a half century.

A "who’s who," it’s like walking through a cultural time warp, cave walls of modern hieroglyphics, a graffiti collection of significant proportion.

Muddy Waters is up there.

So is the fully iconic country legend Johnny Cash.

Bob Hope stopped to add his felt marker to the wall.

Barry Manilow is there, too.

Actress Ann-Margret painted her square black, let it dry, then went back later in the day to sign in white: “God Bless, Ann-Margret, 1990.”

The legendary Bob Dylan, remembers Barb, a 1981 ISU grad herself, didn’t want his signature to be lost in the main dressing room area. So he walked into a neighboring room to leave his remnant on cinder block there.

Among others to be there:

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kenny Loggins, Donnie Osmond, the Lettermen, Debbie Reynolds, Vickie Lawrence, David Copperfield, Jeff Foxworthy, Perry Como, Harry Connick Jr., Red Skelton, Aldo Nova, Whoopi Goldberg, B.B. King, Johnny Mathis (with a huge J), the Megadeth Tour ‘93, Larry “Bud” Melman (remember him from David Letterman?), Vincent Price, Ann Murray...

There’s famed trumpeter Doc Severinsen, legendary comedian and talk-show host Steve Allen, Bob Newhart (“All the best, thanks …"), the Oak Ridge Boys, and various members of the Boston Pops.

Someone named “SARAH” written over singer/drummer Phil Collins.

Frank Zappa, Bush, Foghat, Boston, the State Ballet of Russia, the Grateful Dead, Lenny Kravitz, George Jones, James Taylor, Hal Holbrook, Carole King, Gallagher, America, Sammy Hagar, Aerosmith, Edgar Winter...

So many names, so little time.

In such an area, over nearly a half-century, a few problems naturally develop:

— What if you want to paint the room? One wall, as an example, was washed down several years ago by an unwitting custodian; another whited over by paint. (“Heartbreaking,” says Barb.)

— What about fading ink? What do they do to preserve it?

— And … WHAT IF THEY RUN OUT OF WALLS?!?

Pritzker’s signature from Oct. 6, 2022, has indeed now been found. Bailey — not yet. It could take a while.

Welcome to the Braden Au(tograph)atorium.

Our next guest … sign in, please!