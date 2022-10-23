 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured
FLICK

Flick: Bloomington-Normal's most secluded, fun treasure

  • 0
102322-blm-loc-flickcolumn-another dressing room.jpg

The Green Room at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium is adorned with the autographs of hundreds of past performers and other guests.

 BAKARI FORTUNE, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

A couple of weeks ago, in the moments before Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey stepped out onto a stage inside Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium for an Illinois gubernatorial debate, as the combatants readied to exchange their aims, opinions and thoughts, here’s one prediction of what might have been said in those final seconds...

“Whoa! Did Prince always sign his name THAT big?”

“Hey, there’s Springsteen!”

“Wow! Tony Bennett … Aretha … Pearl Jam!”

Yes, in the midst of prepping, primping and mental-note-propping for their debate, there is no way each of the candidates didn’t pause for a moment to simply gaze up and down while in what is perhaps Bloomington-Normal's most fascinating and hidden treasure: the dressing rooms area in the bowels of Braden, adorned on cinder-block walls by thousands of signatures of those who have performed there.

“It is truly an amazing area,” says Barb Dallinger.

She retired in February, after a career of working the area, helping to book acts while often then overseeing their visits to B-N.

102322-blm-loc-flickcolumn-gamma phi circus.jpg

Signatures from members of Illinois State University's Gamma Phi Circus are seen on a wall of the Green Room at ISU's Braden Auditorium.

And there, on all the walls, in every nook, floor to ceiling, around the mirrors, even on the glass face of the Green Room’s wall clock, are the wonderful artifacts.

There’s Robin Williams’ signature, only a few years before his death.

Liberace, the famed pianist and actor, drew a Baldwin Concert Grand on the wall before adding his autograph in a typically garish script.

The Broadway cast of “Cats” is up there.

Over there is the cast of “Hairspray.”

Larry the Cable Guy used an entire block.

102322-blm-loc-flickcolumn-larry the cable guys entire block.jpg

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy signed a wall of the Green Room at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium during a visit there in 2005.

The rock band The Smashing Pumpkins is up there as well as Rage Against The Machine, Heart and .38 Special.

“The road tours,” says Barb, “they can get competitive in how they sign the walls.”

It is such a hideaway that in a campus fully wired everywhere else for internet, the dressing room area in the farthest stretch of cavernous Braden was one of the last areas of ISU for being under-wired and not 21st century-ready.

Thus, in the weeks before the gubernatorial sparring, it spurred the university’s electronics team to better wire it.

“There’s a ton of names up there I don’t even know!” said Dan Thames, one of the cyber-engineers who better wired it.

102322-blm-loc-flickcolumn-one dressing room.jpg

The Green Room at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium is adorned with the autographs of hundreds of past performers and other guests.

All arenas have areas where its celebrity guests might leave autographs, drawings, messages.

They often spend an entire day in a performance venue, rehearsing, doing sound checks, prepping, slugging back some food, doing makeup, thereby having time to mull just how they want to adorn a wall by show’s end.

But the magic of Braden is that it’s been there, collecting the names of the famous or aspiring, for nearly a half century.

A "who’s who," it’s like walking through a cultural time warp, cave walls of modern hieroglyphics, a graffiti collection of significant proportion.

Muddy Waters is up there.

So is the fully iconic country legend Johnny Cash.

Flick: 80-year-olds skydiving? Umm, sure!  

Bob Hope stopped to add his felt marker to the wall.

Barry Manilow is there, too.

Actress Ann-Margret painted her square black, let it dry, then went back later in the day to sign in white: “God Bless, Ann-Margret, 1990.”

The legendary Bob Dylan, remembers Barb, a 1981 ISU grad herself, didn’t want his signature to be lost in the main dressing room area. So he walked into a neighboring room to leave his remnant on cinder block there.

102322-blm-loc-flickcolumn-prince jeff foxworthy.jpg

Musician Prince (at center) and comedian Jeff Foxworthy (bottom left) signed a wall of the Green Room during their visits to Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium.

Among others to be there:

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kenny Loggins, Donnie Osmond, the Lettermen, Debbie Reynolds, Vickie Lawrence, David Copperfield, Jeff Foxworthy, Perry Como, Harry Connick Jr., Red Skelton, Aldo Nova, Whoopi Goldberg, B.B. King, Johnny Mathis (with a huge J), the Megadeth Tour ‘93, Larry “Bud” Melman (remember him from David Letterman?), Vincent Price, Ann Murray...

There’s famed trumpeter Doc Severinsen, legendary comedian and talk-show host Steve Allen, Bob Newhart (“All the best, thanks …"), the Oak Ridge Boys, and various members of the Boston Pops.

Someone named “SARAH” written over singer/drummer Phil Collins.

Frank Zappa, Bush, Foghat, Boston, the State Ballet of Russia, the Grateful Dead, Lenny Kravitz, George Jones, James Taylor, Hal Holbrook, Carole King, Gallagher, America, Sammy Hagar, Aerosmith, Edgar Winter...

So many names, so little time.

In such an area, over nearly a half-century, a few problems naturally develop:

— What if you want to paint the room? One wall, as an example, was washed down several years ago by an unwitting custodian; another whited over by paint. (“Heartbreaking,” says Barb.)

— What about fading ink? What do they do to preserve it?

— And … WHAT IF THEY RUN OUT OF WALLS?!?

102322-blm-loc-flickcolumn-jb pritzker leaves his mark.jpg

Gov. J.B. Pritzker left his mark in the Green Room at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium during his visit there for a gubernatorial debate Oct. 6.

Pritzker’s signature from Oct. 6, 2022, has indeed now been found. Bailey — not yet. It could take a while.

Welcome to the Braden Au(tograph)atorium.

Our next guest … sign in, please!

Ryan Gruenenfelder, with AARP Illinois, talk about the planning behind the upcoming debate between Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker and challenger and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey at Illinois State University.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News