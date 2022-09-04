Flick: Blo-No, umm, a paradise?

Not long ago, in a chat among pals of best places to live in these days of changing times, a few said the Southwest … “except it’s too hot in the summer. You have to stay inside in nonstop A.C., 24/7.”

Florida is a natural move, of course … "but it's so crowded now, traffic is impossible and the humidity from May to September intolerable."

Another pointed to the Northeast … "except prices have become so high and the winter’s awful."

California, Oregon, Seattle ... "they've become so popular, everything is too expensive and there are so many people, sitting on I-5 is a second home."

Tennessee, Georgia and Texas … "Nice, except they’re beginning to suffer the consequences of rapid population growth."

Colorado … “gorgeous, but running out of water.”

It went on that way.

Finding a place to plant, for a good life or a nice retirement, is just not as cut-and-dried as it once was.

“Golly!” I said. “So, by elimination, I guess Bloomington-Normal is now the ultimate of American paradise, huh?”

Everyone laughed.

There were a few good-natured groans.

Friend next to me threatened to pour out my cocktail.

It was a joke, of course.

Except ...

Violent crime?

Homicides are up more than 35% across America. Not B-N. This is a town of 140,000 where something as simple as “shots fired” still makes news and gets 120,000 hits on a website.

Real estate? Home prices are up, but that’s good for equity and resale.

Rush hour doesn’t last an hour here.

While once a rather staid, full-fledged Republican bastion, because it’s a college town, evolving with a revolving influx from the universities and businesses like State Farm and Rivian, the Dems are catching up, and B-N is becoming a nice mix of divergent thought.

Our airport is a nice one, offering access to anywhere else on the planet.

The police are present and vigilant. No defunding here.

We’re white collar, but mixed rye and whole wheat.

B-N is big enough to go years without seeing someone but small enough there’s always at least one face that’s familiar at a Biaggi’s, or Lucca, or Target, or the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

While not a pro sports town, we’re within 150 minutes of three major sports centers. Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities also bring exposure to big-time athletes and jump-up-too-quickly-and-hurt-your-back excitement.

The Castle and Braden bring nice entertainment; downtown is rebounding; uptown is already there; there’s hope that, if the City of Bloomington can get back on track and resurrect it into what it always was intended, Grossinger Motors Arena will be overactive with Chesney, ZZ Top and Doobies again.

Rivian, with its ever-ongoing expansion, has become a constant construction and employment site and Ferrero is doing the same on the city’s south side.

Winter?

There’s never denial that sneaking away for a few weeks of January or just happening to visit your sister’s home in Fort Lauderdale or Scottsdale in February is a wonderful idea.

But here is an interesting statistic:

While our winters are wintry and summers comparably hot, our “average” temperature across an entire year (that’s averaging in all the lows and highs over 365 days) is 57.1 degrees — a “highly desirable” average in terms of energy usage and lower annual costs, says the U.S. Energy Department.

We’re even in statewide TV ads these days.

Have you seen the J.B. Pritzker ads that tout Blo-No as a “Boomtown"? The commercial — it features Normal Mayor Chris Koos and such other locals as Diane and Merlin Mather seated on an uptown bench; Tony Segobiano at a construction site; a swell of smiling Twin Citians at Fort Jesse Café, headed up by the café’s always smiling Gwen Robinson — is nicely done and a fun “promotion.”

Negatives? Why, of course. Property taxes are high. Our roads can be like the Baja. It’s so calm here, it can be boring — far too normal, you might say.

But here’s your challenge:

Next time in Tempe, or Sarasota, or Santa Monica, or on Camano Island, and the topic of best places to live comes up, just admit it to everyone else — “Oh, we live in paradise, amid the amber waves of corn and beans — Bloomington-Normal, Illinois.”

OK, I’ll go ahead and dump out my drink now.

But admit it — amazingly, it’s also not that ridiculous anymore.