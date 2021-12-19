Flick: Between the merry, those holiday snafus

While the idea of Christmas is peace, love, calm and endless traditions, think about it — many of the memories that stick most prominently are those that instead featured something a bit unusual or out-of-the-ordinary.

Maybe it’s the year you missed the flight home.

Or, when the $100 gift card accidentally was tossed into the fireplace along with all the discarded wrapping paper.

Or, that year Aunt Edna missed a stair step and you spent the day in the emergency room.

It’s not just Clark Griswold who has the market on making memories.

Christmas 2021?

Here are two stories.

No names are included, to preserve the innocent, because in both they are. But they’re also stories that now can be added to that famous — or is that infamous? — unusual Christmas memories file.

The case of the wrong ornaments

It came that time in early December for the nursing care facility in Normal to begin decorating for the season.

Two employees, in their first season at the facility, drove to a storage unit where the decorations were kept. They unlocked the unit, spotted the decorations and brought them back.

Over the next few days, everything at the facility was gaily sashed.

The place was absolutely beautiful.

That’s when something else began to be discovered.

They’d accidentally gotten into the wrong storage unit.

In a mystery that’s still not been solved, the padlock key worked perfectly and, irony of ironies, right there in the storage unit were lots of Christmas decorations — so they brought them back.

Unfortunately, they’d now also decorated the entire nursing facility with someone else’s ornaments.

That, of course, was not discovered until those from a Bloomington residence who rented the other storage unit went to get their Yule decorations, and — oh my gosh! — they were gone!

Police were called.

An investigation was launched.

A report was filed.

People were questioned.

Security camera videos of the “crime” scene were examined.

That’s when, via video footage, police viewed two young people, certainly not appearing to be thieves, as they calmly picked up and placed boxes of decorations into the back of a van, clearly also marked with the nursing facility’s name on the side.

And that is when it was discovered — by all — what actually had happened.

“When I walked into the nursing facility, the place looked beautiful!” said the woman. “Unfortunately, they were all our decorations!”

And so, because they had no other decorations and theirs also were many keepsakes from Christmases past, the nursing facility took down their decorations, gave them back to their owner and then found their own in their actual own storage unit.

The nursing facility, by the way, is a “memory care assisted living” facility for those with Alzheimer’s.

They won’t forget this Christmas.

The case of the wrong computer punch

In Bloomington the other day, a retired couple planning a small holiday get-together for their Bible study group — 10, maybe 12 people — sent out invitations by email.

One recipient, wanting to let his wife be aware of the date, forwarded the invitation her way.

Unfortunately, by hitting a wrong reply key, instead of just his wife — the guy is a popular guy — he accidentally sent out the invitation to a large (OK, very large) chain of friends and personal contacts.

People from all over America began seeing the invitations.

Many were people who didn’t even know the couple inviting them into their home for a get-together.

Some began responding to the RSVP, even if they weren’t really invited.

There were other notes, too.

When one of the “uninvited” heard of the email snafu but decided to have fun with it, she emailed the couple: “Hey, what can we bring to the Bible study dinner? Barb and Bob invited us!” (Not their real names.)

When a friend also aware texted the couple to ask if they were out of town because they weren’t, per usual, at a recent Illinois State University basketball game, they texted back: “No, we’re just out grocery shopping for the 200 people we could have at our Bible group gathering.”

And so get added two more of those all-but-inevitable “other” Christmas memories.

As someone once said, “In life, an adventure is something that while it’s happening you wish it wasn’t.”

In the meantime, have a safe, happy — and unmemorable — holiday this week.

We won’t send out invitations.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

