Flick: B-N's quiet, humongous success

In a place known as a mid-American insurance hub, big college town, home of Beer Nuts and as of late, new-age trucks that plug into a wall socket, it is two farmers — the longest of backbones to the Central Illinois economy — who have quietly created yet another story of success.

David Kieser and his brother, Paul.

Nineteen years after harvesting crops on their McLean County family farm and realizing how plentiful their life, a God-driven pair with a conviction that giving back should be a human goal, if not an expected deed, they conjured an idea.

They founded a food pantry.

“As I look at it now,” says David Kieser, “it’s all just amazing. The God who was leading us down a path had a much bigger picture than we ever envisioned.”

How far and humongously big that path?

Since 2003, launched as a simple dining-room-table-talk among family members, their idea of thanksgiving-back has branched to 10 locations across America, from Bloomington, to places like Gilbert, Arizona; Manchester, Connecticut; and Fort Myers, Florida.

They’re now in other countries, including Nairobi in Kenya, Africa.

Today, in Bloomington-Normal alone, they have 10,000 volunteers who help prosper a vision that serves up to 93 pantries across the area.

In only 19 years, their idea’s annual budget has gone from $0 to handling nearly a half-billion (with a B) dollars in public support and revenue.

Still, that’s not perhaps the most amazing statistic.

They have only five paid local employees.

Can you imagine?

Yup, this is Midwest Food Bank.

Having outgrown its original site along Bloomington’s southeast side, today it is run out of a cavernous building just off Northtown Road in north Normal, formerly the site of the Bloomington Seat Factory, a division of Mitsubishi Motors that closed seven years ago.

Inside it now, instead of vinyl bucket seats, stacked two stories high over acres of floor, are foods that are gathered, organized and then readied for distribution.

Trucks continually roam in and out off Northtown.

Inside, forklifts continually zig and zag and buzz around.

Perhaps only here can you find Kellogg’s Corn Flakes in 5-foot-tall cellophane bags — so many, they form walls.

Over there also is 400 pounds of Froot Loops.

Next to it: a lifetime supply of Cheez-Its and Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

In another area: hundreds of “Hope Packs” that provide “at-risk children” with supplemental weekend food when they’re not in school.

Not far away: donated vats of laundry detergent and stacked shelves of cleaning supplies.

A positive for organizations like Midwest Food Bank is what many call “government over-protection,” those mandatory “best by” dated products that get pulled from store shelves, even if by the government’s own permission they are still good for weeks, months, in the case of canned items, more than a year.

Six days a week, Midwest Food Bank trucks quietly trundle about B-N, picking up those items from grocery stores and retail stops.

“They (the Kieser boys) just never imagined it would ever be beyond Central Illinois,” says Tara Ingham, Midwest Food Bank’s executive director. Formerly an employee of corporate America, her family’s home in nearby Washington was destroyed in 2013 by an F4 tornado, and it was living through that experience, Tara says, that spawned a career switch, learning then how important relief is for those in need.

Back in 2003, this food bank was such a local endeavor, a Kieser family friend, LeRoy attorney Hunt Henderson, drew it all up on a few pieces of paper, as a simple gift, for free.

But what a global success since.

From 2019 to 2021 alone, Midwest Food Bank went from $271 million in donated food, monetary contributions, grants and income from special events — to $451 million.

At the same time, it uses less than half of 1% in management costs to run it.

In the process, it also has endeared companies like Amazon that traditionally take its excess items to such outreach centers.

But Midwest instead volunteered to drive its own trucks and pick up any excess at its south suburban distribution center in Wilmington.

“You’ll come to OUR place?” asked Amazon officials.

Deal!

“Our parents...” says David Kieser, “they taught us if you see a need and have the resources to help, don’t turn your head and walk away.”

Therein is a bit of an irony, of course.

Now 19 years later, their “little” endeavor launched at a dinner table of thanks is a huge American success, a head-turner indeed.