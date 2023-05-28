Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Not long ago, Dick Smith — he's an owner of the long-standingly popular WildCountry store in Normal — was waterside in the uniquely named town of Ponce de Leon, Florida.

That’s where 600 years ago, the Spanish explorer of the same name famously claimed he had found the waters that were “the fountain of youth.”

And so, as Smith handed his phone to a woman standing nearby, he asked if she would be kind enough to shoot a few seconds of video of him, and then — video rolling — announced into the camera his name, age and that he was about to dive into the famous waters to “turn back my life some.”

And then...

Unlike the others already swimming in the "magic" of the Ponce de Leon Springs, to the hilarity of those around, “Scuba Dick” decided there was only one way for the waters to “truly rejuvenate” and, in one smooth movement, turned to the water, dropped his swim trunks and, now as clothed as Adam on Day 1, dove in, his diving rear-flank looking white as the snow he’d left back in Illinois.

"She was a kind-looking woman," says Smith with a vintage Dick Smith smirk, of the woman who shot the video with his phone, "I think her eyes got bigger.”

Then he adds, “And, yep, a lot of things got younger on me.”

Dick Smith?

Who needs Ponce de Leon?

Smith is 81, only months from 82, and already ageless.

He is one of life’s “characters,” with a capital C.

Tireless?

“We went on one of his trips, a scuba (diving) trip to Egypt and the Red Sea,” says Gerry Smith, of Bloomington. “It was fun, great diving, lots and lots of activity. First day we’re home, I go into WildCountry early the next morning to return some stuff … and there’s Dick, already there and back at work!”

This story unfolds early.

A native of Homer, a village of 1,110 in Champaign County, Smith was at Homer High when at a freshmen initiation, “in front of the entire school,” he “had to propose” to a classmate, in this case a new girl to town named Noreen Reynolds.

“She took me serious," explains Smith.

This Thursday, in fact, marrying shortly after their graduation, the two will celebrate 62 years.

“Adventurous, humorous, an interesting life filled with a lot of love of life,” says Noreen.

“And sometimes exhausting,” she adds.

“She’s been 100% behind me all the way,” says Dick.

It was after gaining degrees at University of Illinois, while then in the military, Smith was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Army Special Forces. That’s where he honed skills in winter survival, outdoor techniques and scuba.

That’s when he also parlayed it into the rest of his life.

In 1974, WildCountry, an outdoor retail store, was opened by Dick and Noreen.

Not only a fun-loving-but-serious host and teacher of all things outdoors, in the process he’s also become a significant world traveler — has led groups on 150 trips — snow skiing, sea diving, mountain hiking — to various spots of adventure across the U.S. and hosted another 145 exploits to various islands and international ports over the planet.

In 2011, with son, Steve, and granddaughter, Samantha, the Smiths showed up on the ABC adventure-reality show, shot in Morocco, “Expedition Impossible,” on a team aptly entitled “Grandpa’s Warriors.”

How active this guy who also happens to be 81?

Just back from a 10-day diving trip to the Bahamas, he was first in Chicago last week, then back home by Wednesday for a presentation at WildCountry on a recent adventure to Egypt and Jordan, to then, he says, begin preparation for “a big trip to Indonesia” and also mull forming a team for a tryout to compete on “The Amazing Race” on CBS.

“One day,” says Bill Finlen, of Lexington and a fellow scuba instructor, “Dick uttered something to me that pushes me to this day to go that extra two miles. He said, 'I live like this because a body in motion stays in motion.'"

And on it goes.

By his side for six-tenths of a century, there’s also Noreen, rolling, cajoling, tempering, a mother, grandmother, business partner and ever-ongoing sidekick, a fellow diver who’s made more than 1,000 scuba dives herself.

“Dick has a way of lighting up a room that I've never seen before,” says Finlen. “Whenever we meet, I get a welcome that you just don't get anymore, a feeling that you are special. Their shop is just that, too. Dick and Noreen are not just selling products, they are welcoming you into their lives.”

And Smith’s ability to be so old and also so young?

“I’ve never thought I was aging,” he says. “Yes, the number of pains has increased, but it has never stopped me. I just enjoy taking people to new places and experiencing things they might have otherwise never had the opportunity. I trust I have enriched their lives as much as they have mine.”

Including, no doubt, that woman handed Dick’s smartphone down in Ponce de Leon, Florida.

That’s the naked truth.

