Flick: As frustrations of a pandemic go on...

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Newest irony of the times

Sign at the delicatessen case of a popular Twin City grocery store:

“Due to limited staffing, our deli is currently closed. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please apply...”

As one shopper puts it, “During the pandemic shutdown, we had supply-chain issues and half-empty shelves. Now the store is fully stocked, but there aren’t enough workers available!”

Latest unintendedly humorous headline

As it appeared in the Chicago Tribune:

"Angered Tesla Driver Charged With Battery"

Most unusual city site

As issues of the country’s mental health gain more notice, after well over a year of coronavirus, lifestyle changes and sports stars like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka coming out to admit such, there are signs of stress-related issues everywhere else, too.

Take one recent day for Roger Cramer.

A Gibson City man, he and wife Kris run a popular flower/plant shop and, as travel lovers, they have seen a lot of the world in ventures abroad.

But the other day, while in Champaign, Roger saw something he'd never seen before.

As he drove down Anthony Drive, just north of Interstate 74, he looked over to see a woman — early 30s, maybe — calmly walking down the sidewalk, a Bible in her left hand.

And nothing else.

She was out for a walk, fully naked.

As traffic slowed at the sight, the woman, says Roger, suddenly jumped a fence, began sprinting through a parking lot and out onto the interstate itself. Obviously in a time of torment and in need of emotional support, the woman was fortunately rescued by police.

"I was like, what the...?" says Roger.

Best Name Club

— Jim Heavens. Mayor of Dyersville, Iowa, home to the “Field of Dreams” movie site and recent Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees game, and birthplace of the movie’s most famous line: “Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa!”

— Artie Cornfield. One of the four organizers of the famed Woodstock rock festival in 1969 whose job was to find a farm field for the event.

— Michael Pollan. Author of the book “This Is Your Mind On Plants.”

Latest change in a PC world

At Normal’s Kingsley Junior High, because it was suggested the school’s mascot — the Cavaliers — was potentially offensive and, well, perhaps a bit too cavalier, the gym walls have been repainted, emblems changed and sports uniforms refreshed as the school’s teams this year become the “Cougars” instead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What was so wrong with Cavaliers (its origin: from a male supporter of King Charles I in the English Civil War), some asked?

Now, with a newer-age meaning of “Cougars” (women who date younger men), there are some who also wonder if that’s any better.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Burntshirt Mountain, North Carolina

— Prettyboy, Maryland

— Pray, Montana

— Knockemstiff, Ohio

Best architecture

A recent Flick Fact pointed out that back in the 1940s, when building the district headquarters for the Illinois State Police based in Pontiac, a good-humored architect designed the building in the shape of the same style pistols that Illinois State Police used at the time.

The building has since been remodeled and various parts razed over the 80 years.

But alas … now we learn via readers and even verified by Google Earth snapshots, the original building’s shape is still there, still looking like a small pistol, right down to an area on the building’s southeast side that looks like the gun’s trigger!

Funniest evidence of ongoing employment needs

Sign in front of an Applebee’s restaurant in Pekin:

“LONG HAIRED FREAKY PEOPLE PLEASE APPLY”

Newest reminder that the seasons are a blur

On one recent 90-degree day, a sale display at one other B-N grocer was advertising “fast-lighting, 4-hour fireplace logs … for optimum warmth.”

Meanwhile, at Sam’s Club, as summer’s heat and mugginess waged on, the first mass displays of Christmas cookies and holiday candies were appearing.

Most attractive pig

At the Hy-Vee store in Bloomington, they don’t just sell you a pound of pork sausage with a smile. Thanks to some creative sculpting of the pork sausage from an artisan behind the meat counter, they first make sure the pig is smiling, too.

Got an item for Lite? Send to bflick@pantagraph.com or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our August board of contributors: Virginia Lowery, Towanda; Roger Cramer, Gibson City; Joe Stock and Jeannine Mathia, Pontiac; Carl Anderson, Streator; Tyler Carlson, Downs; Scott Richardson, Ruth Cobb, Deb Pitcher, Amy Harris and Lee Templeton, Bloomington; Sarah Dunlap, Roger Hughes, Roy Roberts and Cathy Ferme, Normal.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.