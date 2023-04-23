FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Latest humorous business slogan

As it appears on the side of their trucks:

“Spreading Joy & Happiness

… Through Death & Destruction”

It’s for Paxton Pest Solutions, a Paxton-based pest control company.

Most unexpected shopper

Just a month after famed actor Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry,” etc.) was spotted all over uptown Normal — in town for a speaking engagement — the workers at a CVS drug store along South Fell in uptown Monday morning were beginning another day when a pharmacy technician quietly exclaimed: “The lady from ‘Glee’ is here!”

And she was — Jane Lynch, the Emmy winner for “Glee” and one of Hollywood’s most seen and hardest-working actors.

A 1982 Illinois State University graduate, Lynch was on her first day in town as a “visiting artist” for ISU’s School of Theatre and Dance (here until May 5).

“I saw her come in, but it didn’t register at first of who she was,” says CVS’s store manager, Matt Smith.

Then, says Matt, everyone began chatting — with glee! — about their latest shopper.

“It finally hit me! As I headed toward the front (of the store), she was asking where something was. So I went and showed her, and asked if she was Jane Lynch, and she smiled and politely she said, ‘I am.’”

“Super nice woman,” says Matt. “She didn’t even mind us all talking to her.”

Since then, like Winkler in town just before her, Jane Lynch is leading the league in wayward head turns, second glances and, “Hey, isn’t that...?”

Via Facebook posts, she’s been spotted at The Rock … later Coffeehouse … later Jewel … later Ancho & Agave … at Alamo II, Ewing Manor, Medici ... later downtown Bloomington ...

“That (reaction) probably happens more here,” said Lynch later, when asked about all of her “sightings.”

“How many times do (people) here get somebody who has been on television? But my life at home can be that way, too. I go the grocery store there, too. (But) people just don’t tweet about it.”

As one Facebook poster put it (with a smiley face), in the wake of Winkler and Lynch, and all the highly successful ISU and Illinois Wesleyan theater/acting grads:

“... As BloNo slowly becomes BloNoWood … ”

My gosh — when and where do we put up the white-lettered “BloNoWood” sign?

Most unusual business name

“Surprise Funeral Care”

As recently discovered by one Central Illinoisan, it is in Surprise, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb.

Latest example of Central Illinois charity

Staged the other night inside an auction house and horse-show venue called Gordyville in Gifford, a town near Rantoul, was a Coaches Vs. Cancer benefit.

A dinner-auction and certainly no small-town event, it drew, among others, Illini Coach Brad Underwood, Purdue (and former Southern Illinois University) coach Matt Painter and Tom Izzo, legendary coach for 28 seasons at Michigan State.

Even more amazing: In a town of 920 residents, the event drew 1,500 college basketball fans and raised more than $400,000 in the fight against cancer.

That’s one small BIG town!

Longest-living truly Iron person

Sadly passing last week in Bloomington was the longest-living Normal Community High School graduate on the planet: Jeanette Maurer Hayslip.

She was in the Ironmen Class of 1934.

Amazingly, she was 107.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Bug Tussle, Alabama

— What Cheer, Iowa

— Comfort, Texas

Oddest new ‘holiday’

In an age when absolutely every day seems to be some special day for something or other, we’re sorry to say you probably missed celebrating April 4.

Yes, the Fore-th day of April is now … well … according to a press release to this newspaper, “National Male Foreskin Day.”

Newest nice acronym

At ISU, the newly formed Student Legislative Action Coalition is working to make sure students don’t sluff or slack in advocacy for student rights and voting.

Interestingly, that’s “SLAC,” for short.

Latest greatest street names

This month, we salute Notta Road in Franklin, North Carolina, and Nonesuch Road in Dallas.

Saddest example of further need for spellcheck

As reads the huge banner across the front of a new variety store in Champaign:

“MATTERSS, BLANKETS, RUGS,

CURTINS, PERFUMES, GIFT IDEAS”

