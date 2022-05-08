Flick: Another victim: the phone book

The sad demise of an American institution … a reprise 101 years later of a “famous” Bloomington woman few, until now, have ever heard of … and life in a busy B-N parking lot pothole.

A trilogy for one’s Mother’s Day fare:

Once a pillar of accuracy …

A phone book — families used to wait for it. You’d hope maybe you could get two, one for the upstairs phone, too. It easily was the most used book in a home.

One other thing: Its accuracy was impeccable.

To spot an actual error in a phone book was like finding a four-leaf clover in January.

Back in its day, the phone book being so accurate, folks like news reporters used the phone book to double-check the spelling of a person’s name or address.

Sadly, though, evidence inside 2022 editions of the B-N area’s “The Real Yellow Pages” isn’t looking quite the same.

In this year’s edition, you’ll find listings for businesses that are closed (Caffe Italia, TGI Fridays, BraiZe, Swingers, a Pizza Hut on East Empire that closed in 2008).

“Millennium Pain Center” is listed under “Attorneys.”

The only listed movie theater in B-N is “Festival of Trees.”

The only B-N restaurant with carry-out foods is “Ryburn Place,” a rehabbed 1950s gas station that’s now a tourism center and gift shop in Normal — with no food.

There are no listings whatsoever for any of the Steak ‘n Shakes, even if they were born here.

The only “Specialty Shop” in B-N is “Star Uniforms of Illinois.”

Along East Oakland in Bloomington is Ryan Pharmacy. It hasn’t been open for years.

A sad demise of a formerly great American institution.

Sigh.

They’re everywhere!

Those Canadian geese, they haven’t flown any farther south, and again this springtime are nesting everywhere in B-N instead — reportedly, near the entryway at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, atop a Country Financial building, in a parking space at the Shoppes at College Hills, casually sitting atop eggs in a trash bin outside DeGarmo Hall at Illinois State University …

Perhaps the most unusual site/sight, captured via phone camera by Bloomington’s Marcelle Ploense: One goose has been nesting in a pothole as traffic buzzes all about in Bloomington’s Lakewood Plaza, near the ever-busy Hy-Vee grocery store.

Or as Marcelle so nicely puts it, “I guess potholes are good for something.”

One for the history books — and current recipes

In an average day, week and year, a newspaper will get loads of random calls, requests, reports and queries.

Here was one the other day, taken by The Pantagraph newsroom’s Olivia Jacobs:

“Do you have the recipe for banana pudding with vanilla wafers published in The Pantagraph?”

“Possibly. Do you know when it was printed?”

“Yes … 1921.”

There was a pause.

A 101-year-old banana pudding recipe printed back when Warren Harding was president, World War I had just ended and bananas had barely met America, not to mention ever met the bottom of a Pyrex dish laced with vanilla cookies?

Here’s the weirdest part:

It’s not only true, it’s apparently historic.

According to Southern Living magazine (www.southernliving.com/culture/history-of-banana-pudding-south), a Bloomington woman, Mrs. Laura Kerley, in 1921 created the first banana pudding recipe that layered in vanilla wafers and “sent (the recipe) to the Pantagraph in Bloomington, Ill.,” where it then first appeared worldwide.

And, sure enough!

In a tiny, one-graph blurb headlined “Banana pudding,” buried on an inside page of an Aug. 13, 1921, edition (Pantagraph reporter Connor Wood found the recipe via an archival website) was Mrs. Kerley’s contribution to banana pudding lovers, the world and our waistlines today.

In her recipe, Mrs. Kerley — she listed her address as R.F.D. #1, Bloomington (remember when rural areas were RFDs?) — suggested letting the pudding stand for half a day before eating.

Incredibly, her recipe has been allowed to let stand now more than a century.

By the 1940s, says Southern Living, Nabisco picked up Mrs. Kerley’s rural Bloomington concoction and published its official “Nilla Wafer Banana Pudding” recipe on the box. And that’s where it remains to this very day.

Interestingly, Google is loaded with references to Mrs. Kerley and her dessert delight, but her name never appeared again in this newspaper, according to searches. There’s no word either whatever happened to Mrs. Kerley, other than, thanks to research by B-N area genealogist Roger Hughes, she was married to John, a laborer/farmer, had children, passed in 1967 at age 67 and rests eternally in a Tennessee cemetery near Knoxville, assumedly not between two Nilla wafers.

OK, sorry. We might have accidentally added that last part. Lovingly, of course.

Happy Mother’s Day.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

