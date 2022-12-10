 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FLICK

Flick: And it all began with the Cubs ...

World Series Cubs Indians Baseball

Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Found the other day in a stack of newspaper clippings: a year-end story from a 2016 Chicago Tribune that began: “Pigs finally can fly, we can get blood from a stone, the sun can rise in the west, because in the 2016 the world saw something that virtually no other living member of current humanity had ever seen … the Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series!”

Yes, the world saw an amazing feat, ending 108 years of sporting futility.

What a change!

But think also about this for a moment:

In early November 2016, when the Cubs were crowned, who’d ever heard of a “remote worker”? Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, more than 30 percent of America is one.

Just six autumns ago, streaming was still pretty much just what a countryside brook did. Now, “streaming” is what millions do every night on their TVs instead.

Would anyone have believed only six years ago you could walk into a store in Illinois and leisurely shop for your favorite kind of marijuana for yourself or as a gift?

It was six days after the Cubs won the Series in ‘16 that Donald Trump won, too.

Things changed.

Mike'l welcomes Cubs VP Mike Lufrano to talk about the World Series trophy tour coming to Omaha and surrounding areas

We’re edgier, more vocal, opinionated, more divided into distinct camps.

In 2016, Paul Ryan was U.S. Speaker of the House.

Outside of South Bend, Ind., no one had ever heard of Pete Buttigieg.

Had anyone ever heard of “election deny-ers”?

In 2016, what was a Rivian? Who’d ever really even dreamed of plugging their pickup truck into the electrical socket out in the garage?

Had anyone heard of a “cancel culture”?

Way back then, only six years ago, let’s be serious — no one really knew where Ukraine was, except the Beatles who sang “those Ukraine girls really knock me out.”

COVID sounded like a cough medicine.

Newspapers? Digital? What was that in 2016?

Kevin Spacey was still starring in “House of Cards.”

Harvey Weinstein was still being celebrated with special awards at the Oscars.

Who’d even heard of crypto?

Bergners, J.C. Penney and Sears were still open in Bloomington. So was Gordman’s. A Portillo’s in B-N was just an idea. At Christmas, there was still no place else to shop for toys than Toys ‘R Us. Afterward, everyone else went to Gold’s Gym to work off any holiday remnants.

041818-blm-loc-1bergners (copy)

A couple walks out of Bergner's at Eastland Mall in April 2018. The store closed later that year. 

“Impeach” was a word rarely used since Nixon, instead of an almost daily threat against yet another politico.

Herschel Walker was only a retired football great.

John Fox (who?) was coach of the Bears, to be followed by Matt Nagy (whatever happened to him?), who no longer is either.

Baseball’s Aaron Judge had just finished a nice season with the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders.

Who’d ever voted by mail?

Lockdowns were still only something a prison had.

No one ever thought of anything but standing for the National Anthem.

In Cleveland, they were the Indians; in Washington, D.C., the Redskins.

A-Rod and J-Lo were goo-goo-eyed and getting engaged, instead of long broken up.

Caterpillar was in Peoria. I mean, where else could that ever be?

Epidemic was the word for a spreading disease, not pandemic.

Bruce Rauner was in the middle of his term as governor of Illinois.

exelonrauner pic 1 (copy)

Gov. Bruce Rauner holds up the Future Energy Jobs Bill he signed in December 2016, keeping the Clinton Power Station open, during an assembly in the Clinton High School gymnasium.

Unemployment was more of a problem, rather than today when there is a need for MORE employees, because no one wants to take the jobs that are fully open.

Who’d EVER considered wearing a face mask … except maybe your dentist or doctor or guy painting your car?

MapQuest was still a primary popular.

No one had ever even imagined a toilet paper shortage.

Prince Harry was still in England, simply the younger brother of William and bereaved son of Diana.

Just what was Pickleball?

Matt Lauer was on “Today” instead of a “whatever happened to?”

Drone was still pretty much just a verb, meaning to babble, or drone on and on.

2016 Election Trump

President-elect Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York.

In 2016, just what was a DoorDash?

NASA only launched rockets, not Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.

Andrew Cuomo was being hinted as a presidential candidate ...

... the Cubs of 2016?

Their feat was amazing and a big change, no question, but since then, in only those six years?

Is it not amazing how so much of everything else has so fully changed?

Still have yet to see a pig fly past but, as the Cubs say, “There’s always next year!”

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

