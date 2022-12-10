Flick: And it all began with the Cubs ...

BILL FLICK Columnist Follow BILL FLICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Found the other day in a stack of newspaper clippings: a year-end story from a 2016 Chicago Tribune that began: “Pigs finally can fly, we can get blood from a stone, the sun can rise in the west, because in the 2016 the world saw something that virtually no other living member of current humanity had ever seen … the Chicago Cubs finally won a World Series!”

Yes, the world saw an amazing feat, ending 108 years of sporting futility.

What a change!

But think also about this for a moment:

In early November 2016, when the Cubs were crowned, who’d ever heard of a “remote worker”? Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, more than 30 percent of America is one.

Just six autumns ago, streaming was still pretty much just what a countryside brook did. Now, “streaming” is what millions do every night on their TVs instead.

Would anyone have believed only six years ago you could walk into a store in Illinois and leisurely shop for your favorite kind of marijuana for yourself or as a gift?

It was six days after the Cubs won the Series in ‘16 that Donald Trump won, too.

Things changed.

We’re edgier, more vocal, opinionated, more divided into distinct camps.

In 2016, Paul Ryan was U.S. Speaker of the House.

Outside of South Bend, Ind., no one had ever heard of Pete Buttigieg.

Had anyone ever heard of “election deny-ers”?

In 2016, what was a Rivian? Who’d ever really even dreamed of plugging their pickup truck into the electrical socket out in the garage?

Had anyone heard of a “cancel culture”?

Way back then, only six years ago, let’s be serious — no one really knew where Ukraine was, except the Beatles who sang “those Ukraine girls really knock me out.”

COVID sounded like a cough medicine.

Newspapers? Digital? What was that in 2016?

Kevin Spacey was still starring in “House of Cards.”

Harvey Weinstein was still being celebrated with special awards at the Oscars.

Who’d even heard of crypto?

Bergners, J.C. Penney and Sears were still open in Bloomington. So was Gordman’s. A Portillo’s in B-N was just an idea. At Christmas, there was still no place else to shop for toys than Toys ‘R Us. Afterward, everyone else went to Gold’s Gym to work off any holiday remnants.

“Impeach” was a word rarely used since Nixon, instead of an almost daily threat against yet another politico.

Herschel Walker was only a retired football great.

John Fox (who?) was coach of the Bears, to be followed by Matt Nagy (whatever happened to him?), who no longer is either.

Baseball’s Aaron Judge had just finished a nice season with the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders.

Who’d ever voted by mail?

Lockdowns were still only something a prison had.

No one ever thought of anything but standing for the National Anthem.

In Cleveland, they were the Indians; in Washington, D.C., the Redskins.

A-Rod and J-Lo were goo-goo-eyed and getting engaged, instead of long broken up.

Caterpillar was in Peoria. I mean, where else could that ever be?

Epidemic was the word for a spreading disease, not pandemic.

Bruce Rauner was in the middle of his term as governor of Illinois.

Unemployment was more of a problem, rather than today when there is a need for MORE employees, because no one wants to take the jobs that are fully open.

Who’d EVER considered wearing a face mask … except maybe your dentist or doctor or guy painting your car?

MapQuest was still a primary popular.

No one had ever even imagined a toilet paper shortage.

Prince Harry was still in England, simply the younger brother of William and bereaved son of Diana.

Just what was Pickleball?

Matt Lauer was on “Today” instead of a “whatever happened to?”

Drone was still pretty much just a verb, meaning to babble, or drone on and on.

In 2016, just what was a DoorDash?

NASA only launched rockets, not Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.

Andrew Cuomo was being hinted as a presidential candidate ...

... the Cubs of 2016?

Their feat was amazing and a big change, no question, but since then, in only those six years?

Is it not amazing how so much of everything else has so fully changed?

Still have yet to see a pig fly past but, as the Cubs say, “There’s always next year!”

Close 1 of 45 World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Mike Napoli breaks his bat as he flies out during the first inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward breaks his bat as he flies out during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell can't handle a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall is out at second as Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez turns a double play on a ball hit by Rajai Davis during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber is out at second as Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor takes the throw during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. Schwarber tried to stretch a single into a double. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits an RBI single during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp dives into second after a double against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez can't handle the ball as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana slides safely into second during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor gets tangled with Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo as he breaks up a double play during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo gets hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) CORRECTION World Series Cubs Indians Baseball CORRECTS CUBS PLAYER TO KRIS BRYANT, INSTEAD OF BEN ZOBRIST - Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant slides home and scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez looks to make the tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits an RBI double during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras celebrates after a RBI double against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) APTOPIX World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a home run during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber leaves the game during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates his home run with Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez watches his home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a RBI single against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after teammate Kris Bryant scored on Rizzo's hit during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant scores past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester throws during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis celebrates his two-run home run with Brandon Guyer (6) during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis watches his two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis celebrates after his two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Chris Coghlan slides under Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor as he breaks up a double play during the ninth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after striking out on a bunt attempt during the ninth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez strikes out on a bunt attempt during the ninth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist celebrates his RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist hits an RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.reacts after scoring on Ben Zobrist's RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a hit by Ben Zobrist during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after scoring on a hit by Miguel Montero during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis pauses during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards throws against the Cleveland Indians during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th in Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mike Montgomery celebrates after after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) APTOPIX World Series Cubs Indians Baseball The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Photos: Cubs win 2016 World Series in Historic Game 7 Photos from Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Indians on Wed., Nov. 2, 2016, in Ohio. 1 of 45 World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Mike Napoli breaks his bat as he flies out during the first inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward breaks his bat as he flies out during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell can't handle a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall is out at second as Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez turns a double play on a ball hit by Rajai Davis during the second inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber is out at second as Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor takes the throw during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. Schwarber tried to stretch a single into a double. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits an RBI single during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp dives into second after a double against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez can't handle the ball as Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana slides safely into second during the third inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor gets tangled with Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo as he breaks up a double play during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo gets hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) CORRECTION World Series Cubs Indians Baseball CORRECTS CUBS PLAYER TO KRIS BRYANT, INSTEAD OF BEN ZOBRIST - Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant slides home and scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez looks to make the tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits an RBI double during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras celebrates after a RBI double against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) APTOPIX World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a home run during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber leaves the game during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates his home run with Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez watches his home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a RBI single against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after teammate Kris Bryant scored on Rizzo's hit during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant scores past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester throws during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis celebrates his two-run home run with Brandon Guyer (6) during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis watches his two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis celebrates after his two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Chris Coghlan slides under Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor as he breaks up a double play during the ninth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after striking out on a bunt attempt during the ninth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez strikes out on a bunt attempt during the ninth inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist celebrates his RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist hits an RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.reacts after scoring on Ben Zobrist's RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a hit by Ben Zobrist during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after scoring on a hit by Miguel Montero during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis pauses during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards throws against the Cleveland Indians during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th in Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Mike Montgomery celebrates after after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) APTOPIX World Series Cubs Indians Baseball The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)