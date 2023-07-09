Along a busy stretch of College Avenue in Normal is a beautiful place to instead spend out retirement — Holiday Blair House — and it’s feeling a bit vacant in the shine of summertime 2023.

Roy Roberts isn’t there anymore.

At age 101, he finally earned his reward on June 15.

“He was like family,” says Stephanie Hitzner, an assistant manager at Blair House. “An amazing man and a wonderful person. He is going to be so missed.”

… by his readers, too.

The longest-publishing newspaper columnist in all of America to still be writing a column?

In April the National Society of Newspaper Columnists bestowed such an honor, and it wasn't some ink-stained wretch out of some big-city venue.

It was Roy.

He worked out of Room 309 at Blair House.

A columnist for more than 50 years, his work appeared in his hometown newspaper back in Beardstown, an Illinois River town of 6,000 near Springfield.

Up to his final week of 101 years, there he toiled, surrounded by files and neatly organized manila folders, each filled with back fodder, fond memories, email from readers and, for future inspiration, pages from magazines he’d read, articles from newspapers he’d clipped, notes of his own from tidbits he'd learned from others or on TV.

“It’s not getting easier,” said Roy way back when he was only 98, as age issues continued to creep in. “But I still really enjoy it.”

When decreasing vision and arthritis made it difficult for Roy to type, he hired college students from nearby Illinois State or Illinois Wesleyan, or he had members of his close-knit family come to Room 309 and peck at his keyboard.

“He would dictate, and we then would read and reread his column to make sure it was just right,” says a daughter, Chris Mason. “His prime concern was always whether his audience would find his column interesting. It was important to him to have an appropriate closing, as it also was to have a good introduction, so readers would continue to read.”

This is a man who squeezed an amazing amount of life into only 101 years.

In high school and college (at Bradley University), he was a star athlete.

When world war broke in the 1940s, Roy watched many of his teammates quit college to enlist. So Roy did, too.

“I was anxious to serve our country, as were all the rest of us.”

It was a harrowing 18 months in Europe, spent under the command of famous World War II Gen. George Patton, a man Roy met. It is where, by war’s end, after its liberation, Roy encountered Dachau, a concentration camp and horrendously infamous site and sight where hundreds of thousands of Jews were executed. It also is where Roy witnessed the microscopic line between life and death as one day, while traversing a part of Germany in an armored tank, an incoming German shell suddenly struck and a friend and compatriot, seated inches from Roy, was killed instantly.

“I had an angel with me,” Roy explained.

Once back in Beardstown, and married to Christine Kuhlmann, his sweetheart since age 13, he launched a business career that left such a mark, a banner headline spanning across the front page of the Cass County Star-Gazette last week simply read: “He leaves us with his legacy.”

Roy was first president of the town’s park district, then its director.

He built the town’s municipal swimming pool.

He organized its Little League, oversaw production of six baseball/softball diamonds and over 40 years, solicited funding for many of his town’s community projects.

Today, because of that, there’s a street named after him.

There’s also a Roy Roberts Park.

When his father-in-law passed, he became a farmer of the family’s fields and with Christine raised their four children — Ann, Don, Sue and Chris.

Out of his love for writing and seeing his name by it, he authored three books, the last entitled “Dear Christine,” letters he’d written home from the warfront back in the 1940s, found in a shoebox after Christine’s death in 2017, after they had moved to Blair House in Normal 10 years earlier to be closer to family.

And of course, there was his newspaper column.

“Writing his column was something that kept him going to 101,” says daughter Chris Mason. “It was a labor of love, and it gave him such purpose.”

“We all need a reason to get up in the morning,” says son Don, of Normal. “When most of the rest of his body had stopped functioning, his mind stayed pretty strong, and he never lost exploring items of interest.”

True to form of a tireless columnist and writer, and especially Roy, he filed a column just before he passed.

In fact, he’d written enough weekly columns to last until November, and his paper in Beardstown has announced it will publish them all.

Yes, 101 years later, a life fully fulfilled, an inspiration to writers and also everyone else, a guy who found positives to these days and this life, how can it be more prophetic:

After all his years, after all his life experience, he finally met his deadline, but first he met his deadline.

