Flick: A uniting of America, finally, via the Olympics

Everyone has a favorite time of year, and almost no one lists now.

The holidays are over.

So are your resolutions.

You’re tired of the weather.

You’re tired of dressing up in 12 layers, and that’s just to go out and fetch the trash can on garbage day.

You’re tired of hibernating or doing impossible things, like moving briskly from your car to the grocery store door. Only on a 10-below wind-chill day do you actually enjoy your face mask.

So what I’m about to say might be appalling...

This is one of the absolute best times of year!

I’m referring, of course, to my fellow Veteran Couch Sitters who love sports.

College basketball is zeroing in on March, its most exciting time.

EVERY pro football game counts. Last weekend, when each of the NFL playoff games went down to a final second, I was forced to put out a warning on my Facebook page: “Dearest neighbors: Please do not call police. It’s not domestic violence or a wild party. It’s the NFL playoffs; that’s just me screaming at the TV.”

And now, beginning this week, there’s the Winter Olympics.

I love them.

They truly are a phenomenon, too. Although we hardly even know any of the competitors beforehand, within days we’ll be rearranging dinner to not miss the 500-meter speed skating semi or staying up late to watch the women’s ice hockey game.

For the first time in a long while, Republicans and Democrats, right-wing nutball conservatives and far-left whackadoodle liberals will be able to sit in the same room and only argue about Nathan Chen’s chances in the men’s single free-skating discipline or Mikoela Shiffrin in the giant slalom.

What’s especially special?

While everyone in Central Illinois freezes outdoors, where better than the warm spot on the couch to watch sports that are a step into another world and have NOTHING to do with Central Illinois?

I’ve never sped down a hill going 75 mph on two flat wood planks trying to maneuver around orange pylons until I get to the bottom of the hill, then also doing 75 mph again.

The closest I get to a “free-style slalom” is trying to successfully maneuver, lane-to-lane, on Veterans Parkway at 4:30 on a weekday.

In Central Illinois, it’s so flat — and this year with hardly any snow besides — “snowboard” might as well be spelled “snow-bored.”

But beginning this week, I will, no doubt, eventually be re-glued to the couch again, to watch things I’d probably never otherwise watch.

Who would know what a “luge” is if not for the Winter Olympics?

Just what is the difference between Nordic and alpine skiing?

How come they have different events for “pairs skating” and “ice dancing”?

What the heck is a “half pipe”? Isn’t that also a plumbing term?

A “monobob” — yes, it’s an Olympic event this year — is such an unfamiliar term, my laptop’s auto-correct just tried to change its spelling.

Because it combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, is there a better “just-what-are-they-doing-here,-honey?” than the 20-kilometer biathlon?

What happens if one of the competitors accidentally causes an avalanche when they discharge the rifle, other than sending TV ratings soaring and Lester Holt into his lead story?

And, curling.

It is the sport that combines two of the world’s lesser-known athletic passions: bowling and house-cleaning.

Don’t get me wrong. A few years ago, during the Olympics, in fact, with two good friends, my wife and I went to a fun little place somewhere northwest of LaSalle — the Waltham Curling Club, in the grandly-named Illinois town of Triumph, with a population of 2,374 stern bodies — where everyone sweeps so nicely.

While it looks downright silly, curling is NOT easy. I spent an entire afternoon learning that my back could hurt for a week after bending over a 44-pound, polished granite stone for three hours while swishing a broom ahead of it.

Yes, it’s here again — that time to be darned proud you have a rear end on which to sit and watch it all, interspersed by occasionally rising up in a violent fashion to scream in support at your TV.

I’ll be there, too.

Another blanket? Jog up the thermostat? More chips? Another State Farm commercial featuring actor Patrick Mahomes, who can also play a mean game of football?

In that most wonderful time of the year, let the Games begin!

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

