Flick: A sad, tragic story — and an inspiration

The thing about being shot multiple times by a gunman, confides Paul Davis, is that it’s not like it’s always portrayed.

“On TV and in the movies,” he says, “you see the person being shot moving toward the shooter. But it doesn’t happen that way in real life. I just went down ... in terrible pain.”

A short time later, he learned his wife, Julie, also had been shot.

Sadly, tragically, horrifically, she didn’t make it back up.

Think your life is creating stress? Think your day is bad? Think you’ve got some issues?

Move over and meet or re-meet Paul Davis, who in his 64 years you might also be familiar.

For almost 20 years, he was one of those voices of WJBC radio, the iconic “voice of McLean County.”

For many years, a big racing fan himself, he was a popular track announcer at several Illinois dirt speedways, including Farmer City and Fairbury.

For a time, he sold cars and helped manage advertising at Lynn Chevrolet Buick in Pontiac.

While at Illinois State University (“crammed four years of college into seven and graduated in 1983”), he worked at a popular Normal restaurant, Golden West, and spun records weekends at Smugglers Inn, a trendy eastside nightspot.

Then, since about the start of the 21st century, things began to turn.

“His life,” says Alan Sender, a former WJBC news guy himself, “is like something you’d see in a TV or movie.”

And, boy, what you didn’t hear on air or off track.

In April 2000, Paul Davis had three brain-stem strokes, thanks to a “vertebral artery dissection.” Translated, that’s three clots from the back of the neck to the brain.

They left him partially paralyzed — permanently on the left side of his diaphragm — and for a time, with 24-hour-a-day hiccups. Those caused his stomach juices to irritate his esophagus.

Other internal-organ processes were slowed that spawned clots in the legs, balance issues and then also diabetes.

In 2001, he then had a “widow maker” heart attack.

It didn’t make his wife, Julie, a widow, but it did tax the couple, a hardworking, God-loving pair with a daughter, Katey, who is autistic, and son Ryan, who was a 26-week, 1-pound, 14-ounce preemie born with severe cerebral palsy.

To this very day, in fact, while now 25 years old, Ryan — “a happy, cheerful, young man,” says Paul, “who helps educate all who meet him about loving and accepting folks with disabilities” — is not able to walk or talk and needs ongoing assistance.

Each afternoon from 1:30 to 2:30, as an example, “I take about an hour to change and feed Ryan,” says Paul.

By 2002, his own mobility fully diminished, Paul Davis himself qualified for disability, of which he and family continue to rely.

Then came Aug. 30, 2021.

Coming home from a trip to the bank, Paul Davis pulled into his home’s driveway in the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park in north Normal to see commotion.

A neighbor screamed, “HE’S GOT A GUN! GET AWAY!”

But Paul, as he tells it, was worried about his wife and children.

So he got out.

BAM. BAM.

He was hit twice — one bullet on each side, in each arm — by a man from the neighborhood who on this afternoon was also out wandering with a gun.

Moments earlier, unknowingly to Davis, more shots had rung out.

At least one hit his wife, Julie, then 59, one of two who perished in a scene that neighbors described as a “war zone.”

Two others, besides Davis, were wounded by gunfire.

The gunman himself was eventually downed by police in what investigators later reported as “fully justified.”

“That was,” says Paul, “no question, the worst day in our families’ lives and easily the worst day in my own life.”

Then he adds:

“But God has provided so many blessings. So many people have come forward since then. Julie and I — we shared the good times and bad times. We deeply shared a faith that teaches us to bring our troubles in prayer to our all-powerful God and trust him and his salvation plan.

“It sounds out of touch in today's growing non-religious world, but it’s true.”

It is in the Bible, of course — as a Davis friend points out — that a man named Job was a good and prosperous family man, until suddenly beset by horrendous disasters that took away all that he’d held dear … and yet, day after day, he persevered, through adversity, with resilience, strength and devotion.

About the obstacles in Paul Davis’ onward way — it appears they, too, have made him stronger and even more of an inspiration for all the rest of us.