Flick: A glorious but terrifying life

Remember high school and its issues?

Peer pressure … grades … romantic interests … that driver’s license … mulling college … angst … algebra … awkwardness …

Rosemarie Sender had one other:

Escaping Nazis.

This was in the 1930s, as Adolf Hitler set aim on an entire race.

You know how everyone you meet in life has a past that naturally you don’t fully know?

Rosemarie, too.

She quietly passed the other night, triumphantly still in her own Bloomington home, after a remarkable 37,410 trips around the sun.

Rosemarie was 102½ years old!

At her earthly end was realization of an amazing journey.

“She was feisty and funny, with the German attribute of not suffering fools gladly,” said a son, Alan Sender, at her funeral, the ex-WJBC newsman, later chief operating officer of Bloomington-based Chestnut Health Systems and today, in “retirement,” chairman of the airport authority that oversees Central Illinois Regional Airport.

His mom?

Imagine this in your own high school years …

In a small town in western Germany, on their way home from school one day, she and a sister were stopped in front of their dad’s downtown shoe store and told they could no longer enter their own store.

The government had taken it over.

Shortly thereafter, they were ejected from schools.

Their friends and neighbors turned on them, encouraged by Nazi leaders to ostracize them.

Then the Nazis seized their home.

All because they were Jewish.

Like thousands of others, they were forced to either subject or flee somewhere else in the world.

Thus, in 1938, after 18-year-old Rosemarie and her family were able to secure papers to America — it was through a distant American relative — never heard from again were many of their other relatives.

It was such a terror-filled time that an aunt and uncle, fearing the worst, one day turned on the gas stove in their own home to allow it to do its work, rather than allow the Nazis.

That was life’s backdrop for Rosemarie.

Settling with her family in Chicago, she took a job making shoes while at night taking English classes.

“She showed little patience for immigrants who didn’t make it a priority to learn English. She believed it a privilege to be in America,” is how a longtime family friend, Don Munson, the WJBC-radio icon, puts it.

After her husband, another Jewish immigrant, passed in 1973, and their three kids were grown, she moved to Bloomington, to be closer to family.

There, in a span that itself would become a quarter-century, Rosemarie did volunteer work at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, voted in every election and became a pillar in her synagogue, the Moses Montefiore Temple, off Towanda Avenue in Bloomington.

An inveterate baker, she delighted friends and family at holiday time with her breads and cookies, stored in “gigantic” empty coffee cans.

“We never could imagine she could drink that much coffee,” muses Munson.

While her son, Alan, toiled at his occupations and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Robb Sender, was chief judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit Court, Rosemarie was a hands-on grandmother.

“Those two girls (Jessica and Molly) and their grandmother,” said another close family friend, Doug Peppers, of Bloomington, “were as close as they possibly could be.”

Her vitality a marvel, if not an envy by those much younger (OK, like me), even after her 100th, a senior fitness trainer came into her home a couple afternoons a week for “workouts,” despite the occasional moans, groans and “we-have-to-do-this-again?!” grouses of a quick-witted centenarian.

She also never forgot.

As recent outbreaks of antisemitism arose, she warned to those around — “This is how it starts” — and when she’d spot an obituary of a Jew who’d lived a long life, she would quip in what became a mantra: “No one should die any younger.”

And so it was about two weeks ago now, having taken a recent fall, she nonetheless carried out the nightly ritual — caught a couple episodes of old "Perry Masons," the news, another round of “Jeopardy,” then off to bed.

Then, in the words of Alan, “she snored for a little bit and then she didn’t.”

“And that,” he adds, “was the end of one interesting life.”

Her passage coincidentally came just in advance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It was this past Friday.

No one should die any younger?

So agreed.

And everyone should live so long, so doggedly and so gloriously.