Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

It was 87 years ago when a guy from Bloomington — name was Gus Belt — created a new kind of restaurant, a “fast-food” place, of prime-beef burgers and a great ice-cream drink. Called it “Steak ’n Shake.”

Some 20 years later, a man taking the next step — Ray Kroc – conferred with Belt and launched his own place, except without a table-to-table waitstaff, and called his restaurant “McDonald’s.”

And the now even newer age?

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. Same signature black-and-white-tiled Steak ‘n Shake floor and tables, but now without a waitstaff.

In a DIY age that also means cost-saving, both for the customer and the company, it truly is self-serve. Tip no longer required.

In 1934, Belt coined his restaurant with the slogan, “In Sight It Must Be Right,” a reference to watching your burger being cooked.

But no more.

These days, it’s “In Sight You Must Typewrite.”

A star still being born…

When last we left Phil Lawson, he was on stage and on national TV at the Academy of Country Music Awards, performing as a drummer for country star Kelsea Ballerini.

Then came the pandemic.

Entertainment went away. Bands quit performing in public.

But Lawson?

Only 14 years after graduating from Bloomington High, these days closer to the music scene and living in Nashville, Lawson was homebound for most of 2020. But rather than be wedged on a couch or mired in the basement waiting for live music to return, he instead built a drum studio right there in his home.

That allowed him to continue being a studio drummer as projects drifted in.

One was to record drums for an album of songs by Ryan Hurd, another country star, including “Chasing After You,” a duet with Maren Morris that was released in February, while live music still was in lockdown.

But now, 10 months later, as the country begins to re-emerge, so is Lawson’s star.

“Chasing After You” has gone No. 1 on Billboard charts.

“That’s Phil’s first No. 1,” says his dad, Kevin, back here in Bloomington, along with Phil’s mom, Vicki. “We’re celebrating with him. He’s worked hard to be both a performing and a studio musician. We could not be more proud of all he’s accomplished.”

B-N a U.S. key for Trump?

In many a nationwide poll of best places, Bloomington-Normal gets high marks: highly educated, predominantly white collar, above-average incomes, a great to raise a family, etc., etc., and on and on.

But a new claim emerges in The Atlantic magazine.

Under the headline of “American Gentry,” written by Patrick Wyman, prefaced on the wealth, power and cosmopolitan lifestyles of those in big-city America who are thought to pivot aspirants into the White House, it is a story that instead suggests Donald Trump got there by courting “the less exalted and the less discussed elite” — those in lesser-visible, midsize metropolitan areas of “salt-of-the-earth millionaires.”

Featured in the story is Yakima, Washington, a town of 94,000 people two hours southeast of Seattle, that also bills itself as the “Palm Springs of Washington.” It has a high percentage of Trump contributors.

What’s most interesting is the paragraph that lists, besides Yakima, seven other “well-heeled,” mid-sized American cities that it says quietly helped lift Trump: San Luis Obispo, California; Hilo, Hawaii; Medford, Oregon; Odessa, Texas; Dothan, Alabama; Green Bay, Wisconsin.

And Bloomington, Illinois.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump skirted other cities across Illinois and one Sunday morning in January landed in Bloomington to incentivize, ignite, enliven and regale an adoring crowd.

Now you might also know why.

40 years of churning columns

At a significantly numbered wedding anniversary, ever say to yourself, “Man, I can’t believe we made it this long?” Or, of a big birthday, "Sixty years old? Why do I feel like only yesterday I was 30?”

Same goes for newspaper columns.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that this newspaper’s publisher (in 1981, it was Peter Thieriot, a new corporate owner, from the San Francisco Chronicle family) popped by a desk and said, “Let’s give a Flick column a try … maybe two or three to see how they go.”

(Pause.)

(Longer pause.)

That was 40 years ago this week.

Besides the first two or three columns, since Dec. 4, 1981, there also have been about 6,900 more.

On Thanksgiving weekend, thanks to all those over the years who have been reading this space. It’s been a l-o-n-g run, but wildly fun. Someday, I fear I might even have to get a real job.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

