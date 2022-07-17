Flick: A coroner celebrates life … and twins!

Bill Flick Follow Bill Flick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Of all people, it might be Kathy Yoder you least want to see at your front door or ringing you unexpectedly on the phone.

She’s McLean County’s coroner.

There is all too often some form of darkness when she professionally appears.

Which is also what’s wonderful these days.

Kathy is a picture of joy and happiness, and especially life.

At age 51, she is a mother, for the very first time … of twins besides!

Almost two months premature, born May 28, they spent their first month closely monitored in a hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

But now they are home, at last, and highly healthy.

“This is a miracle that happened!” exhorts Kathy.

For the coroner, instead of death examinations, there are diaper checks.

Instead of breaking sorrowful news to loved ones, there is welcoming friends into their home to smile, cajole, coo, aww, adore, hold, rock, pat and cuddle.

Instead of accident scenes, there are feeding times, every three hours.

“These little babies get hungry,” announces their momma.

Instead of sadness, there is excitement and glee, interspersed by those harried but ultimately grand moments that all parenthood brings.

These newest are Lily and Annie, daughters of Kathy and husband, Bill. Upon occasion these days, perhaps a bit more sleepy-eyed of a morning on a court-day call, Bill is a McLean County circuit judge.

Annie tipped the scales at 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Lily wasn’t quite a half-bag of sugar, at 2 pounds, 15 ounces.

“Lily is a social butterfly and Annie is the politest of babies,” glows Kathy.

“They are beautiful little girls,” judges Bill.

For Kathy Yoder, life over death, and then sadly vice versa, entered her own personal world 21 years ago.

In 2001, she was pregnant, with twins then as well.

It never happened.

She endured a miscarriage.

Thus, when pregnancy occurred again late in 2021, there was happiness but also apprehension, anticipation but also worry, quiet instead of boasting. “We felt keeping some things to ourselves is best,” said Kathy.

In time, though, it was all too difficult to hide.

In public, there were smiles, warm glows, kind sentiments. Privately, there also were prayers.

Then came May 28.

Birth! Times two!

In mid-June, the Yoders announced their joy on Facebook.

The former Kathy Donovan, the only girl in a house of otherwise six boys back while growing up in Danvers, the self-professed “little girl who always wanted to be a momma” had attained that, finally, at last.

A month later:

“Our little girls are home!!!” the Yoders announced on the social media.

On came all the congratulatory posts:

“So very happy! Children are such a blessing!”

“An answer to prayers!”

“Ready to help. Auntie Bobby here!”

“Welcome home, precious hearts!”

“So adorable. Praise God! Love to you all!”

There also was this one:

“Aww, Kathy. I’m so happy for your sweet family! God Bless!”

That one was from Jamie Harwood, coroner of neighboring Peoria County, a pal, fellow associate and practicing purveyor of a job that is necessary but all too often heart-rending as well.

For Kathy Yoder, it soon will be back to that, full-fledged, all-in, non-stop.

But for now, it’s about the otherwise.

A long-awaited momma finally, it’s about life, ah, wonderful life.

And times two besides.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.