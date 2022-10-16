Flick: 80-year-olds skydiving? Umm, sure!  

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Funniest way yet to get anniversary congrats

Dave and Sharon Blunk, of Danvers, just had their 60th wedding anniversary.

For their 50th, they celebrated with their two kids, Jay Blunk and Julie Blunk Penn, and six grandchildren, who gave them as a gift a trip to Europe.

For their 60th, the Blunks demanded nothing. No parties. No open house.

“Well, I’m at least putting a notice in the paper with your picture,” announced Julie.

“Just don’t make it boring!” instructed Dave.

Julie didn’t.

An adventurous, lighthearted couple in their 80s, the first paragraph of their anniversary story in last Sunday’s Pantagraph read they “celebrated by skydiving with their six grandchildren.”

Friends began calling to congratulate and, umm, ask them about the skydiving.

It wasn’t a fib.

They had earlier skydived with the grandkids — on a computerized simulator.

Julie just didn’t add that.

Result: Perhaps more calls, comments and emails than even during their 50th!

Newest example of the times

In September, the St. Louis Cardinals had an “Albert Pujols Bobblehead Night” giveaway, in honor of their 42-year-old star and his 700th career home run. That’s when at least one fan asked how much the bobbleheads would one day be selling for on eBay.

Didn’t take long.

Already appearing online: Those “free” Albert bobbleheads, a month later, listed for up to $299.99.

Latest greatest obituary line

From the notice of Bill Clesson, 76, of Bloomington: “Originally, Bill wanted to be a doctor, but his application to medical school was rejected because his penmanship was legible.”

Top Typo

In an area notice of road closings in Bloomington-Normal, recently included was a street in Normal being temporarily closed for sewer cleaning:

Bowels Street.

Umm, that’s Bowles Street.

Best Name Club

— Rhett Butler. He is a State Farm agent, yes, in Georgia even.

— Richard Vague. Author of “A Brief History of Doom.”

— Holly Cross. She’s a teacher at Bloomington Central Catholic High, in an area of numerous schools indeed named Holy Cross.

Newest acclaimed town nickname

When a cougar was spotted recently in the McLean County town of Hudson and it even made news on Chicago TV, reader Scott Stuart wondered...

...“So is Hudson now to be known as Cougar Town?”...

Most telltale road sign

Along one Twin City street recently was a “BUMP” sign that looked as if it might have also been victimized by it, too.

Newest answer to our prayers

As one Twin Citian puts it: “I called my prescription pharmacy this morning, was put in the queue to speak to a human and got a message I've been waiting for 60 years to hear: 'To opt OUT of on-hold music, press *star.*'"

Latest store name to get you to look twice

Family Beer & Liquor.

It’s in East Dubuque.

(Additional note: Back in the 1940s, National Liquors in Bloomington ran a series of ads in this very newspaper, advertising beer as a “drink good for your entire Bloomington family.”)

Newest current events query

In the now famous parking lot along Clinton Street in Bloomington, next to the popular pub Schooners, where an interactive, ever-changing fleet of battery-powered vehicles for children have been parked in a parking spot and not moved the entire summer (Bloomington police one day even snapped a photo when they found a child-sized police cruiser parked there), to the amusement of passersby and the subject of front-page stories in this newspaper, coverage by TV stations and countless social media posts, a reader of this space now pops a logical question: “What happens when snow flies and the lot needs clearing?”

Hey, wait a minute! Does anyone have a battery-powered snowplow and salt truck for kids, too?

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Tick Bite, North Carolina

— Rough & Ready, California

— Pumpkin Center, Louisiana

— Wewahitchca, Florida

— Smackass Gap, amid the mountains in North Carolina

As life goes full circle...

Remember when young and you counted partial birthdays, too? Like, “I’m 3½.”

When Fred P. Vogel, formerly of El Paso, recently passed, he listed his age and partial age and for good reason — he was proudly here for a while.

Or, as read his obituary, Fred lived to “age 102.75.”

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our October board of contributors: Cherilyn Sytar, Rob Schroeder, Karen Hanson, Sammie Carson, Rev. Joe Culpepper and Van Baker, Bloomington; Kerry Kidwell, Heyworth; Marc Lebovitz, Bob Bradley and Roger Hughes, Normal; Scott Stuart, Towanda; Jon Guidry, Dacula, Georgia; James King, Hudson.