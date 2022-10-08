DOUG LAMB:: Additional thoughts on prolonged grief

I commend the Pantagraph for including the Sept. 24 article on the prolonged grief. The article was very comprehensive, identifying “circumstances related to the bereaved individual” (often called the “death surround”), treatment implications and general health consequences. Hopefully the article was helpful to those who are currently, or in the past, grieving a significant loss.

Characteristics of prolonged grief now appear in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as “Persistent Complex Bereavement Disorder.” As a clinical psychologist I have been involved in grief related research as well as clinical work, and I served as the psychologist at a hospice in England. I would like to provide my perspective related to some of the comments made in the article.

1. Possible distinctions between expected depressive grief and clinical depression and/or anxiety: Those individuals with expected grief are generally more responsive to comfort and support, are more likely to identify their emotions (e.g. sadness, anxiety, fear, anger) as related to the loss, have more transient physical and psychological complaints, and may express guilt over some specific aspect of the loss rather than experiencing more generalized feelings of guilt.

2. There is a wide range of individual differences in how grief is expressed and experienced internally: For example, some individuals express a full range of emotions related to the loss, while others focus on one or two emotions (e.g. anger, guilt). Others rely on religious concepts as coping mechanisms. Futhermore, differing exposure to death and loss and how it is interpreted can influence and shape our attitudes and behaviors about the reality of death. Likewise, there is wide variability in experiencing what is termed “anniversary phenomenon” where there can be a (or not) a temporary spike in the grief symptoms around certain (past) events that were shared with the loved one, e.g., when they first met, their wedding/commitment ceremony, trips previously taken together, family holidays, and the anniversary of the death.

3. The author's term “reengaging with life:" There is no timetable or universal sequence of truths related to the nature, duration, or intensity of the grief response, as individuals have different histories related to death and other significant losses as well as having different types and levels of support. In addition, survivors of significant losses have their own timetable as to then they feel ready to address some of the later tasks of grieving, e.g. when to sort through and/or dispose of clothing, when to discontinue having an extra place setting at meals, selecting particular photos to retain in the house. Reengaging with life includes, I believe, such activities as reducing alone time, gradually spending more time with friends by responding to and/or initiating contacts, having dreams that gradually change from themes of sadness, anxiety, and/or anger to neutral and/or positive images, feeling more comfortable being seen in public, and re-investing in work or career activities.

In summary, my intent here is to elaborate on some of the content of the Sept. 24 article, to highlight some differences between transitory grief and prolonged grief and its implications for professional treatment, to legitimize the individual differences in how the grief process is experienced, and honoring the survivor’s timeline for dealing with various grief tasks. Listening to the survivor’s grief journey in a non-judgement way can, I believe, be a curative factor which provides hope for making it through this life-changing experience.