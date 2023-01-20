Dianne Clemens: Death and the power of options

As a nurse, I spent 50 years bearing witness to people’s deaths. I’ve seen people die with great dignity and grace and I’ve seen people who did not have the opportunity to do so – people who needed and deserved more options.

My professional background and lived experience with cancer have helped me understand the importance of medical aid in dying, both from the perspective of a practitioner and as a consumer. Until lawmakers in Illinois make this a priority, more terminally ill residents will suffer needlessly at the end of their lives.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and I went through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. I went into remission, and was feeling good for four years. During a routine check in late 2021, my oncologist shared that my cancer was back and that it had spread. I started oral chemo soon after, but a few months later a PET scan determined the cancer had advanced. I began a new IV chemotherapy, which I am currently receiving.

I really don’t control much in my life anymore, but I realized during my first diagnosis that the one thing I can control is my attitude. I could complain, but why would I? I’m still able to do some things that are meaningful to me, including spending time with family and advocating for improved end-of-life care here in Illinois.

Medical aid in dying in the U.S. is reserved for terminally ill adults who have been given six months or less to live. These people must be capable of making their own healthcare decisions, and able to self-ingest the medication that peacefully ends their suffering at the end of life. It is currently authorized for residents in 10 states and Washington D.C., but the state of Illinois does not yet offer the option of medical aid in dying to its terminally ill residents.

As I continue living with the ambiguity of a cancer diagnosis, I hope people are open to divergent views about medical aid in dying. All I want is to be empowered to make my own individual choices, with the guidance of my physicians, about my death.

I want to be empowered to take a proactive approach to the reality of my death. Importantly, I want legislators to listen to the people they represent, like me, who simply want the option of medical aid in dying. I may not use it, I may not even need to use it, but I want the security to know it is an option.

I want to be alive. I also want the peace of mind that comes with being able to determine when my suffering has become too great - and only I can decide that.