This and every month of June is set aside to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride, a tradition that arose in part from the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, when brave LGBTQ+ folks at the Stonewall Inn in New York City rebelled against corrupt and oppressive police officers in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969.

LGBTQ+ people, in particular members of the transgender and nonbinary communities who were often singled out by police, fought back that night and laid the groundwork for what we know as the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

It was a revolutionary and inspiring action, and it is only appropriate that we spend a month to commemorate, celebrate, and honor it as well as the nascent movement that hatched from it, a movement that in 54 years has realized numerous victories that enable many (but not all) of us to live in an environment where we feel safe, included, seen, and equal.

So why have I struggled to write this column? I am composing this, the third draft of what on the surface should be an exhilarating, easy piece. Marriage equality. Inclusive hate crimes laws. Civil rights protections in many states. Same-sex couples raising families. Increasing acceptance and support from religious and spiritual denominations. Long-term survivors of HIV/AIDS. All of these are to be celebrated.

On the political landscape, specifically in the Midwest, Illinois stands out for protecting and championing the rights of LGBTQ+ people. The recent session of the General Assembly produced victories that strengthen the environment for the LGBTQ+ community including bills that fight wrong-headed efforts to ban books and strengthen access to gender-affirming healthcare.

Locally, we enjoy unprecedented political influence including openly-LGBTQ+ elected officials representing us on city councils, county boards, and school boards. Back in 1995, we worked to introduce human rights ordinances that added sexual orientation as a protected class. Part of that effort included meeting with individual Bloomington and Normal city council members; not one was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It is a joy today to see people from our community stepping up, speaking out, and representing us as elected officials. We owe them a deep debt of gratitude for their leadership and for setting an example for future generations.

Outward signs of support are evident in Bloomington/Normal. Many businesses, organizations, houses of worship, educational institutions, and healthcare providers proudly display and demonstrate their support, not just during June but throughout the year.

As someone who has lived in Bloomington/Normal for more than 40 years, it’s hard not to get a lump in my throat when I drive past the many businesses in downtown Bloomington that proudly express their support with pride flags and other supportive displays and events. I am especially moved by the McLean County Museum of History, awash during the month of June in lights representing the rich colors of our pride flag.

I am especially thinking this month about the local librarians and educators and the support they offer our community. In the face of harassment and recrimination, including threats to their employment, they continue their important work of making their classrooms and libraries places of learning where we are represented, seen, and remembered. This past year has especially been stressful for them as a small but vocal mob has attempted to scare, silence, intimidate, marginalize, and make invisible our very existence.

And I am especially thankful for the board members of the Prairie Pride Coalition, who offer their talents, compassion, and diverse thoughts that enable us as a organization to make this community a more welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment. You all are blessings and have left an indelible mark on Bloomington/Normal.

So, returning to my original question: Why have I struggled to write this column? Maybe it’s that, despite all the positives, I am concerned that the modern LGBTQ+ movement is leaving some folks behind.

HIV rates continue to climb for younger, minority LGBTQ+ populations. Suicide among LGBTQ+ youth continues to be a primary concern. We still are targets of both individual and mass gun violence. States like Florida and Texas have wiped away any evidence of the LGBTQ+ community to be found in public schools and libraries. Clearly, more work needs to be done.

Most disconcerting, I continue to hear about members of our LGBTQ+ community who feel no compassion or need to support trans and nonbinary people’s struggle for equity and social justice. That is shameful, as their struggle for authenticity, acceptance, autonomy, and agency perfectly aligns with what so many of us sought for ourselves in the early years of the movement.

Look, I’m a cisgender, white gay male who has achieved a level of comfort and yes, privilege. As a retired person with a good pension, I have much less to fear than many others in our LGBTQ+ community who are in more vulnerable situations. It is incumbent that I and others do more than celebrate pride; we need to provide the shoulders to help raise those in our community who still experience discrimination, marginalization, and hatred. To do less is to betray what the people at the Stonewall fought for.

As Emma Lazarus said, “until we all are free, we are none of us free.”