COUNTERPOINT: Trump isn’t going anywhere — except back to the White House

As President Joe Biden’s poll numbers plummet, President Donald Trump’s four years in office are looking better by the day. While the Trump detractors in the media and both parties desperately wish for him to go away, he refuses to fade into the sunset.

Why would he? Last weekend, Trump rallied more than 30,000 enthusiastic supporters at a rainy farm in Cullman, Alabama, vowing to “save America” from the radical left that currently resides in the White House. The Alabama rally serves as yet another reminder that Trump’s grassroots appeal is hardly fading; to the contrary, Trump supporters are only more passionate about the “America First” agenda because of the bumbling Biden administration. With the unending, tragic failures of the current administration, headlined by Afghanistan, Trump’s popularity is sky-high and his political enemies have no one to blame but themselves. Tens of millions of Americans miss the days of the Trump administration, which would have never presided over a foreign-policy debacle like Afghanistan.

The poll numbers back it up. More than 70% of Republicans would approve of Trump reclaiming the White House in three years. (Florida governor Ron DeSantis also polls extremely well.) In battleground states like New Hampshire, nearly two-thirds of Republican primary voters consider Trump “a good president,” hoping that he runs again in 2024.

Think about that: Even after the 22-month Mueller witch hunt and two bogus impeachments, Trump’s popularity is soaring. For a half-decade, the former president has faced unprecedented vitriol from left-wing Democrats and unrelenting media bias, yet Republicans support him now more than ever. For years, the entire world witnessed a well-coordinated, masterfully orchestrated effort to destroy Trump’s family, tarnish his credibility, and limit the success of his administration — yet that effort failed. The Trump administration successfully implemented the most conservative agenda since the Reagan years, which Republicans proudly acknowledge today.

What Trump’s enemies fail to grasp is that, with each bogus attack, they only reinforce his persona and entrench the loyalty of his supporters. They have literally created a political figure of mythical proportions, one who will be analyzed and dissected for decades to come. Seeing the lack of fairness and objectivity of the Trump years, tens of millions of Americans are quick to come to his defense.

An attack on him is an attack on Trump supporters writ large. That loyalty endures. As the head of the anti-Biden Committee to Defeat the President, which routinely backed Trump in 2020, I saw that loyalty firsthand on the campaign trail. The “grassroots” run deep.

Today, the Trump movement has evolved into the most significant political force in American history. If Trump decides to run again in 2024, there is no Republican in the country who could challenge him for the nomination. Nor is there a single Democrat, judging by the party’s weak bench, who could defeat him in the next three years.

Trump is a New York City fist-fighter through and through, and he leads an army of supporters who will fight alongside him. Those supporters will walk on glass to re-elect him and make America great again.

As one of his leading supporters on the ground, I can assure you: President Trump is not going anywhere — except back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the anti-Biden Committee to Defeat the President. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

