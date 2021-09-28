Column: Why the power of voting is so important

National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28 reminds us of the critical importance of voting as well as the need to fully understand the voting process in the jurisdictions in which we reside. It’s a day to celebrate the power we have as citizens to be part of one of the greatest, most exciting opportunities our country offers: our power to help elect the individuals who govern our country. Sure, we’re one of millions countrywide voting in national elections for president, but millions of voices together lead to choices.

When I had young children, I brought them into the voting booth to see me cast my votes. We talked about how I was making my voice count. I wanted them to understand that I could actually help choose who was going to represent me in my own government, and that voting meant it was indeed my government. But more importantly, my government is actually OUR government, and it is OUR government only if every single eligible voter actually votes. The more eligible voters vote, the more the government truly does represent every citizen.

Turnout for the 2020 presidential election was one of the highest ever recorded with 74% of registered voters casting ballots. But that means that one out of every four people eligible to vote chose not to vote even for president. And sadly, turnout in local elections is almost always much lower; a dismal 20% of registered voters in McLean County voted in our 2020 municipal elections. And since that’s the percentage of registered voters, that means only 15% of eligible voters elected our county board members and our city and town mayors and council members—the people who directly determine how our county, towns, and schools are run, or how water, streets, taxing, zoning and community development issues are decided.

Interestingly, the United States is actually an outlier among developed democratic countries, such as Canada, Australia, or countries throughout Europe where the goal of voter registration is to get everyone registered. Their national (central) governments take the lead in registering people, either by automatically registering them once they become eligible, or by proactively seeking out and registering all eligible people, resulting in considerably higher levels of registered voters—and voting-- than occurs here in the United States. In contrast, here in the U.S., voter registration and voting procedures are left up to the states versus the federal government, which means voter registration is mainly an individual responsibility.

So folks, that means it’s our responsibility--yours and mine and everyone’s--to get ourselves registered! While many states are passing laws to make it more difficult to vote, here in Illinois, we are fortunate that our state government has made it extremely easy to both register to vote and cast our ballots. Not only do we have early in-person voting which starts 40 days before elections, but we have mail-in voting by request as well, with no reason necessary.

And Illinois has also simplified the registration process by offering online voter registration as well as enacting motor voter laws enabling us to register to vote at our motor vehicle offices when we apply for or renew our drivers license. And we can even register to vote on Election Day when we arrive at our polling place to cast our ballot—as long as we bring correct paperwork to prove our ID and our place of residency. (College students, who frequently change addresses, need to be aware of this to avoid the frustration of discovering on election day they’re no longer eligible to vote because they forgot to update their registration status after moving and haven’t brought the necessary paperwork with them to take advantage of same day voter registration.)

And finally, we are also fortunate that our local voting system is one we can trust. In McLean County, the Election Commissions who run our elections go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of our elections. We the public can attend pre-election testing of voting machines to make sure they are counting votes correctly. We can see the ballots come out of locked ballot boxes after voting polls close.

So if you haven’t yet registered to vote, I urge you to do so because every vote, at every level, really matters. Please do not give up on one of our most precious rights, the right to freely participate in fair elections where we the people best decide who governs us.

Laurie Bergner is president of the League of Women Voters of McLean County.

