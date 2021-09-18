Coates: How The Pantagraph provides local perspective to national news

Every day.

Every hour.

A new development.

Sometimes it feels like a firehose of information.

For us in The Pantagraph newsroom, our job to make sense of those details and find the local relevance. The rest of the world has an impact on all of our lives.

I thought about that last month when reporter Kelsey Watznauer was presented with a boatload of stats about COVID relief funds for schools. The Pantagraph was fortunate to obtain data from the Associated Press, which tracked $155 billion sent to states. The money worked out to an average of $2,800 per student, meaning lots of money at play.

Watznauer was able to track $50 million for McLean County public schools and talked with local parents about their thoughts on how the money is being spent.

That kind of local focus is a priority for us.

When the president of Haiti was assassinated this summer, within hours we had tracked down and interviewed a former Lexington resident who founded a Haitian charity there.

When it was announced troops would be pulling out of Afghanistan, we moved to speak with Bloomington-Normal military members about their thoughts.

We did the same when the results of the November election were released and each time new COVID measures were announced.

For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we found Bloomington firefighters who went to New York City after the attacks and spoke with local residents who witnessed the events firsthand. Dozens of readers provided their memories of that terrible day.

None of this would be possible without the support of our loyal subscribers. It's allowed us to provide reporting through our state government reporter based in Springfield and cover the expenses of running our downtown Bloomington newsroom that operates 365 days a year. We are grateful for your help.

Our goal is to continue delivering important journalism and grow our subscriptions even more.

Thanks for reading.