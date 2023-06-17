Nearly 60 years ago, Congress took a bold, bipartisan step to expand civil rights protections across America.

The work that went into establishing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 set the stage for many of the advances in equity that followed: voting rights, fair housing, equal participation in sports, accommodations for those with disabilities, and much more – with, most will agree, work still to do.

While that first step is seen as a triumph of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, it’s on the lawbooks thanks to a seemingly unlikely source: a conservative Republican from a mostly white downstate Illinois town.

How did Sen. Everett Dirksen become invaluable to the cause of equality?

As they had twice in the last decade, southern senators were prepared to filibuster far-reaching civil rights legislation when it was up for debate in 1964. Though public opinion was for it thanks to the actions of advocates like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., reformers needed superminority Republicans to get the 67 votes then needed to break the logjam.

Enter Dirksen, the GOP leader from Pekin who had a reputation for amending bills enough to win cross-party support. For four months he worked behind the scenes to craft a successful measure.

Dirksen’s amendments weren’t meant to gut the bill. His strategy was simple: "First, to get a bill; second, to get an acceptable bill; third, to get a workable bill; and, finally, to get an equitable bill."

Based partly on his religious upbringing and his experience as the child of immigrants, he believed everyone deserved the same fair shot his parents got arriving on these shores. From his work on the District of Columbia Committee in Congress, Dirksen also had a sense of the everyday indignities Black people experienced in the nation’s capital, a southern city.

So he’d previously backed scores of civil rights bills: anti-lynching measures, attempts to eliminate the poll tax, support for integrated schools. He even fought to add federal funding to train Black pilots as World War II loomed. He’d been frustrated when the few civil right bills that passed had been watered down.

It was a moral question to Dirksen, who called “moral force … the motive power of human progress.”

While GOP moderates already supported civil rights, he knew he needed backing from conservative Republicans, mostly in the Midwest. Like Dirksen, they worried about federal interference in private business. How to avoid that, but keep alive the heart of the bill dealing with ensuring Black Americans weren’t blocked from patronizing hotels or restaurants and were guaranteed fair hiring practices?

He managed it by first giving state or local authorities a chance to act against reports of discrimination, guaranteeing that their failure to step in would mean the feds could bring down the hammer. That likely also made it easier to show a “pattern and practice” of behavior to make for a slam-dunk case.

That and about 140 other tweaks and changes from Dirksen were enough to win the day and prove the power and importance of bipartisan engagement. “When your country’s in trouble, what difference does it make whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican? You do what you can to meet the problem,” he told one interviewer days before passing the bill on a vote of 73-27 on June 19, 1964.

That display of bipartisanship, so rare today, deserves to be remembered as America continues to plow what Dirksen called the “long, hard furrow” toward equality.