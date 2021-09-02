Carl P. Leubsdorf: Big challenge facing Pelosi

In the 14 years since she first became speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi has performed some impressive political rescue missions.

Her legislative mastery was crucial in helping President George W. Bush prevent a 2008 financial collapse and in enabling President Barack Obama pass the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

But the veteran speaker is facing one of her toughest challenges in getting the House to pass the twin cornerstones of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, the $1.2 trillion Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and a $3 trillion-plus Democratic package of expanded domestic programs.

She made an impressive start last week, putting down a threatened revolt by party moderates and keeping all 220 Democrats on board to advance the twin measures. But the biggest tests lie ahead.

Her basic task is this: Operating with the smallest majority of recent years, Pelosi must persuade progressive Democrats to accept an infrastructure bill many criticize as too small and get moderates to vote for a domestic spending measure some already said is too big.

Democrats currently hold a 220-212 majority (there are three vacancies), meaning it takes 217 votes to pass anything, assuming everyone votes. Barring GOP support, the speaker can only lose a maximum of three Democrats and still prevail.

The Senate has already taken its first steps on both measures. The first House step came when it passed its version of the Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution. It set the parameters for the so-called “reconciliation” measure through which the Democrats plan to fund Biden’s major domestic proposals.

Approval came after nine Democratic moderates said they wouldn’t vote for the budget resolution unless the House first passed the infrastructure bill. Pelosi reiterated that the House won’t consider the infrastructure measure until the Senate passes its version of the reconciliation bill — but she mollified the moderates by agreeing to debate the infrastructure bill on Sept. 27, regardless of whether the Senate has acted.

She also said the House would work with the Senate to pass a reconciliation bill “that will pass the Senate.” That means it won’t approve more than is acceptable to the two moderate Senate Democrats — West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — who have balked at the initial $3.5 trillion price tag.

Pelosi has some leeway on the infrastructure bill, since it will almost certainly get a few Republican votes. The real crunch will probably come on the reconciliation measure; since it won’t get any House Republican votes, four progressive Democrats could sink it if they deem it too small.

So Pelosi has her work cut out for her in appeasing both factions to pass the two Biden bills, not to mention other necessary legislation to fund the government and lift the legal ceiling on the national debt. But it’s a role for which she has plenty of experience.

In 2008, when most House Republicans voted against the bank bailout package that the Bush administration devised to prevent a financial collapse, Pelosi put together the bipartisan majority that passed the controversial measure on the second try.

Later, she saved Obama’s signature health care bill after the Democratic defeat in a special 2010 Massachusetts Senate election cost the party the 60th vote it needed to pass a compromise version in the Senate. It meant she had to persuade a reluctant House to accept the earlier Senate version.

Fortunately for the Democrats, recent polls show both the infrastructure bill and the spending package are popular with the American people. So too are their major ingredients, universal day care, paid family leave for all, free community colleges, extension of the child tax credit, expansion of Medicare, and increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Email carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com.

