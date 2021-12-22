Broadbears: Work and emotional well-being

Here we consider a bit about how workplaces affect our well-being.

Last summer we attended an Army Officer Candidate School Graduation at Ft. Benning, Georgia, where 139 men and women raised their right hands and took the oath. We attended this graduation because our son was one of the 139. Like his grandfather, brother, and countless others before, each pledged, in part, “that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States” and “that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion.” Interestingly, new U.S. citizens also state this as part of their naturalization oath. Maybe we all should.

From our family members’ experiences we have observed and absorbed a little bit of military life. It is no surprise that the military asks an awful lot of our young men and women who take the oath. So do many other workplaces. Personal autonomy and freedoms are limited. The bureaucracy can grind on a person’s sensibilities. The work can be dangerous. And yet, they also offer an invitation into something deeply needed and desired – a purpose greater than self such as supporting and defending the Constitution.

Our workplaces offer purpose-driven opportunities while also exacting a toll. Work life is not like a shirt that we slip on and off each workday but more like a meal. It gets metabolized into us. We become part of a workplace and it becomes a large part of us.

The best workplaces are deeply nourishing. They invite us to pursue big aspirations while preserving and protecting the autonomy of individual members. They are deeply concerned with the well-being of their people. They have enduring, rooted qualities meaning a history that may be long or short but has a stalwartness to it. They abide, evolve, and serve. It’s like that auto repair shop with an “& sons” tagged to its name and an earned reputation for quality, fairness, standing by its work, righting mistakes, and a dose of kindness and fun mixed in. The national chain on the corner doesn’t have this.

Toxic workplaces damage our well-being. In a physical sense they devalue health and safety. Emotionally and spiritually they incentivize bad behavior – pitting people against each other, punishing fresh thinking, failing to recognize real accomplishments. In a word, they are dehumanizing – easy to leave or stick around and grumble about.

Poor leadership causes this toxicity. But that pretty much points the finger right back at us. The degree to which a workplace is health enhancing or toxic is a reflection of leadership – official and otherwise.

So, what are we to do? How can we be well at work – which probably means we will be well overall? Thrive in your space. The environment is what it is for good or bad – complex, ambiguous, volatile. While we can change it, that often happens at glacial speed. Be good and healthy anyway. There really is no other way forward.

Protect against negativity by diminishing its destructive effects. Negative feelings about bad events are normal but a negative mindset about neutral or even positive situations is harmful. Recognize negativity within us or shared by others for what it often is – an expression of unmet needs. Transient negativity is often the result of something no more significant than a poor night’s sleep or momentary feelings of inadequacy. Transient negativity can be packaged up or polished off quickly. For ourselves and others, being aware of unhelpful negativity and moving on restores the possibility for a good and healthy mindset. In some people, unmet needs become endemic and unhealthy traits set in like chronic pessimism or apathy. A personality trait like pessimism takes a serious, most likely long-term effort to alter.

A more hopeful mindset is supported through proven strategies. Use mistakes and even failure as an opportunity to learn and grow. Courageously claim your autonomy. In other words, stand up for yourself and what is right. Doing this respectfully is good for us and the other people involved. We may not end in agreement but give them full attention. We owe that to each other. Choose not to look at every inadequacy of the organization as an irredeemable flaw. Of course it has broken parts. But maybe those are changing or maybe we just don’t understand well enough yet. That is what the pursuit of well-being is really about.

Like those young men and women taking the oath with shoulders back and eyes open, seek the big purpose with a hopeful mindset and take on your life’s work “freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion.”

Jim Broadbear is Professor of Health Promotion & Education at Illinois State University and Barb Broadbear is Assistant Professor of Exercise Science & Sport at Millikin University.

