BARB STUART: Police policies in need of reform

Our police policies need reform now. Here’s new proof:

The New York Times recently found over 400 American police records of unarmed citizens killed over the past five years. That’s 400 Black, brown, and white weaponless human beings, with Blacks over-represented. That’s 400 killed while unarmed, some running away. What would be the total if all police reported such killings?

To stop this criminal injustice, local reforms are needed.

For one, real penalties for false police reports are essential. In the 32 court cases out of these 400 killings, evidence proved most reports were self-protective lies. Remember the George Floyd police report? “Accidental death.”

And there must be strict penalties for unjustified violence and killings. Police reputations are so intimidating that a simple stop easily arouses panic that can end in flight or resistance. The terrible tragedy is, most of these killings began small, perhaps a broken tail light—or in Floyd’s case, a suspected counterfeit bill. And with police revenge a possibility, only 32 of the 400 had the courage to bring charges. Only five were found guilty. And the punishments — for murder — were shameful: probation, 17 months in jail — except for the fifth one, George Floyd’s killer. At last, a sentence closer to justice.

The reason police gave for these killings was fear for their lives. Fear of death can be part of policing, but killing a citizen is justified only in defense against an assault with intent to kill — never against the unarmed or fleeing. And how easy it is for police officers to report a deadly attack — or arrest-resistance — that never existed.

Recently we saw another hope for justice, when the three white vigilante killers — self-appointed police who killed Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black jogger — were actually found guilty by an almost all-white jury in the deep South of Georgia.

But where are the reforms we need so that false reports and unjustified police violence and killings are no longer approved? Few American cities and towns are making these changes. It can take courage to tell a police officer who is your neighbor, “Policing needs reform.” Yet all these 400 killings were local issues.

The cost to local governments for claims against police in that 5-year span was over $125 million. And a very subtle, but important, local cost is the vast number of future jobs and careers “killed” by false arrests and bad laws. Anyone with a felony has over 50 good jobs/careers cut off forever.

Proud as we are of new local policing oversight, a far bolder community push for reform is urgent. Police unions still have power to restrict fair practices, and policies too often emphasize force instead of restorative justice. Too many residents are enduring policing that could result in wrongful deaths.

We can do better. We must do better. Without police fairness and truth there can be no trust. Instead, the resulting resentment and anger will continue to feed the fires of lawlessness and disorder.

Barbara Findley Stuart, of Normal, served on the McLean County Board for 17 years.

