Allie Love: Controversy clouded rabies vaccine success

You are 99.9% likely to die if infected with rabies if untreated. Appearing first as the flu, rabies symptoms range from irritability and erratic behavior to a severe fear of water, preventing you from even looking at water, to eventual death.

However, the disease is 100% preventable with vaccination. People believe the vaccine to be uncontroversial. It is pretty straightforward to want to avoid certain death.

But is this really the case? Is the rabies vaccine this straightforward? Looking at the history of this particular vaccine and the misinformation surrounding it provides debates and shows us how important the history of vaccines is to our current healthcare.

While uncommon, scientists and writers recorded rabies throughout history due to its brutal symptoms, its incurability, and its fatalness. People have desired a treatment for rabies for longer than you might think. As early as 25 CE, Greek and Roman physicians and naturalists sought the cause of and remedies for rabies.

By 1885, the centuries of rabies studies came to a head with Louis Pasteur. Pasteur, using the spines of rabies infected rabbits, created an attenuated vaccine, made from a live, less effective virus. With the successful vaccination of 15-year-old Jean-Baptiste Jupille, news of the vaccine spread worldwide. At this time, the public viewed creators of vaccines as heroes because of the faith and dramatics surrounding them and their practices. However, it was not without controversies.

Enter David Semple with his ‘dead’ vaccine, ‘dead’ meaning it used inactive viruses. Working at the Pasteur Institute in India, Semple developed a modified version of Pasteur’s rabies vaccine.

This vaccine broke away from Pasteur’s ‘live’ version because of a perceived need for safer and more effective vaccines in India. People believed the vaccine to be better for three main reasons: its safety, its efficiency, and its ability to be standardized. Scientists could create the vaccine at one location, unlike Pasteur’s vaccine.

People were concerned with safety because Pasteur’s ‘live’ vaccine caused a fatal, paralytic condition known as ‘laboratory rabies.’ With laboratory rabies, people assumed the risk of the vaccine outweighed its benefits. People believed Pasteur, and the science of his vaccine, had failed. They had trusted his ‘live’ vaccine, but it appeared to cause them harm instead. Laboratory rabies caused a loss of faith in Pasteur’s vaccine, having people believe that the vaccine caused more deaths than it prevented.

Not only did this make Semple’s vaccine the popular choice, but it also created controversy between vaccines. In reality, there was little to no difference between vaccines’ efficacy. So why was there controversy?

Science does not exist in a bubble; society influences science. In the case of the rabies vaccine controversy, scientists and the public interpreted the vaccine as the morally correct vaccine because of its association with efficacy and safety. People constructed the categories in order to further the acceptance of the Semple vaccine over Pasteur’s.

In other words, people believed and spread misinformation about the rabies vaccine. For both scientists and the public, it was a lot easier to comprehend strict divisions rather than recognize the nuances that existed in vaccine creation that Cunningham discovered.

Nobody uses the vaccines developed by Pasteur and Semple today. So why is it important to know about this development and controversy? Ultimately, it is about how scientific information, or rather misinformation, is created and understood. In the history of the rabies vaccine, experts created not only physical vaccines but categories of vaccines. The public as well as other scientists understood vaccines through these categories and allowed them to decide the most effective and safest vaccine.

Efficacy and safety in vaccines was and is important to everyone so having categories like ‘dead’ and ‘live’ allowed for easy interpretation of information surrounding rabies vaccines. However, the categories created were fake and either vaccine could cause death. Misinformation created a false sense of security surrounding rabies vaccinations.

Presently, knowing about this history can help you interpret and look deeper into current vaccine information. Think about what sort of information you have heard about vaccines: Do you know where this information is from? Is the information accurate or is it creating easy answers to complicated issues?

Forming more questions and answering them like this will allow you to make more informed decisions about your health. Especially with rabies, it can be a matter of life or death.