Off the bucket list now is Hawaii.
With a fun group of Central Illinoisans, we were there last week, landing in Honolulu and its celebrated Waikiki Beach, then catching a cruise ship to take us to the other islands.
Yes — gorgeous, beautiful, mostly sunny, a near-perfect 78 degrees in March and much of the rest of the year, too.
You also could spot us Midwesterners.
You needed sunglasses just to look at our snow-white legs.
THINGS LEARNED IN HAWAII:
Someone lost the letter “D” there — it's shave ice, not shaved; smoke fish, not smoked; close Sunday, not closed.
There is ample white sand in Hawaii, but lots of black sand, too.
BILL FLICK, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Instead of just white sand, it also has black-sanded beaches, thanks to all that lava that created the Hawaiian Islands.
If you somehow can affix the proper postage, you can send a coconut through the U.S. Mail.
You’d also better save up. The “average” house price in Hawaii is (not a typo) $826,750. In Honolulu, it’s tough to find anything cheaper than (still not a typo) $1.2 million.
Natives pronounce it “Ha-vie-ee.”
Potato chips are $10 for a 6-ounce bag.
Maui Jim sunglasses are not made in Maui. Instead, they are manufactured in Peoria, Ill.
Out of “environmental concerns,” they use only one-ply toilet paper (which, as our group dutifully decided, only really means you then use twice as much).
Without vowels, there would be no Hawaiian words ... aloha … luau … maholo. Even the eight-letter word “Hawaiian” has only two non-members of the consonant family.
Hawaii has everything, but one thing — gambling. Of any kind. Even poker over the kitchen table on a Tuesday afternoon is an arrest-able offense.
If you've yet to visit Mars, the next best thing might be some of the lava-produced mountains of Hawaii, as witnessed by this photo snapped last week by Mark Witte, of Heyworth.
MARK WITTE, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
A true way to tell residents from tourists: residents avoid the sun, cover their heads, carry sun-hiding umbrellas, seek shade, wear long pants. Tourists lie out in it, lather up the tanning oils, shift around on a beach chair, moan when it’s partly-to-mostly cloudy.
Here’s your Jeopardy answer … Hawaii has three interstate highways, even if it’s obviously impossible to travel to any inter-state.
If on a cruise ship, at sea you not only get to whale-watch, but from the endless food bars, you can become a whale yourself.
Even if an ocean paradise, there are no seagulls in Hawaii.
Out wandering the streets, yards and parking lots, there are nonetheless more roosters, chickens and chicks, per capita, than human beings.
Roving roosters rule the roost — or at the least the Hawaiian Islands. They are strutting around everywhere.
BILL FLICK, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Even if the alleged “land of endless sun,” it isn’t. The sun leaves early. In fact, on June 21 — the longest day of the year everywhere else — sunset in Hawaii is 7:17 p.m. On July 4, they’re setting off the fireworks just after “Wheel of Fortune.”
Instead of smog, in Hawaii they have “vog.” It’s a volcanic haze.
Shield volcanoes are known for their low profile and particularly fast moving lava.
A large part of the population on the Hawaiian Islands is Japanese and
has been since the mid-1800s. Thus, the Japanese also bombed themselves on Dec. 7, 1941.
No one says “hi.” It’s always only “aloha!”
It’s weird to be in a state where you NEVER SEE an out-of-state license plate.
In Central Illinois, you look twice when at the beach or pool you see some thankfully younger person in a thong bathing suit. Along Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, you look twice if you see someone who ISN’T wearing one.
The ocean and clouds of Hawaii almost blend into one.
BILL FLICK, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
The warmth and sun of Hawaii is wonderful — especially in late winter — but it’s the lush greenery and lava-turned-into-mountains that makes it truly gorgeous.
And — my gosh — nowhere to be found anywhere, at least in our own search, was a mainland childhood favorite — Hawaiian Punch fruit drink.
How about “a nice Hawaiian Punch?”
It’s just everything else that makes such a trip most worthwhile.
As they eternally say … aloha!
Seeds of transformational tourism found on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii
The backstory
In July 2021, tourist arrivals reached a high of over 879,551. Islanders reported overcrowded beaches and impassable roads in popular sightseeing areas. Shortages of supplies and food caused rural residents to drive miles away for the basics. Rental cars were scarce, and rates were astronomical. Tourists rented U-Hauls and pickup trucks for touring, making it impossible for locals to rent them for household moves. Visitors in rental vans slept illegally in state parks and on neighborhood streets. They trespassed through private property to hike, following the advice of pay-for-play tour apps.
Feeling that the state of Hawaii was placing tourism before their quality of life, residents and native Hawaiians rallied, holding protests at airports and government offices.
Pixabay
A perfect storm
Pent-up demand for travel and low airfares are attracting more first-time tourists to Hawaii. Many are not ideal visitors. In checking social media channels and groups, images show tourists ignoring mask directives, harassing endangered wildlife, stepping on live reefs and trespassing in culturally sensitive areas. The natural resources are stressed.
Hawaii is home for residents, but most tourists come for that “good time” vacation promised by the advertising hype. It is at this intersection of visitor expectation vs. quality of local life that Hawaii now finds itself. So what to do?
Pixabay
Baby steps towards change
Some airlines, hotels, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association (NaHHA) have implemented initiatives to inform tourists of proper behavior while being a guest in Hawaii. Visitors can take the Malama Pono Pledge or sign up for volunteer programs via the Malama Hawai‘i Program. These are voluntary and there is no way to ensure their efficacy. But they are the start of a redirect and revamp of the broken tourism model, which focuses primarily on increased visitor numbers to Hawaii.
Most feel this fractious “selling of aloha” has played out, and the time is right for a thoughtful change. To this end, much of the visitor advertising messaging has evolved from “party in paradise” to one of more profound appreciation for this unique place. Instead of “taking” from Hawaii, caring for Hawaii via voluntourism is the new message. Many moving parts of Hawaii tourism must be overhauled, but reaching out to visitors directly with education about Hawaii seems to affect the most immediate change.
Charles Head, general manager of the Fairmont Orchid resort, says, “Respecting and caring for the land is integral to the Hawaiian culture. Visitors who engage in the practice of malama (caring for) Hawaii enjoy a more meaningful experience during their time here. It’s a priority for us to promote practices that protect our land and sea. We have a deep respect for this special place we call home and aim to take strides to build a more sustainable world for future generations.”
Planting the seed through connection
Many resorts and hotels share Hawaii‘s unique stories and experiences through their cultural programs, encouraging their guests to become conscious travelers. The Fairmont Orchid on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii island (also called the "Big Island") offers an exceptional array of enjoyable Hawaiian cultural activities that nurture the creation of a personal relationship with Hawaii.
The Ulu Pono Garden Experience is one of their programs, offered complimentary to guests. The Director of Hawaiian Culture at Fairmont Orchid, Ka’iulani Blankenfeld, a native Hawaiian cultural practitioner, guides guests on a walk through the Chef’s Garden. She shares about the plants, trees and their importance to Hawaiian culture. Native plants used for medicine, cordage for Hawaiian canoes, lamp oil, kapa cloth, water storage, food, fishing lures and myriad other uses are a fascinating study of Hawaiian life only a few centuries ago on this land.
The fundamental precept of “aloha” is sharing, and guests participating in the garden experience are welcome to harvest and taste from the cultural and culinary garden. Each participant receives a gift of the coveted Hawaiian chili pepper seeds grown here on the ‘aina (land) of Chef’s Garden to plant at home.
Blankenfeld explains, “The word ‘aina is used to describe ‘land,’ but the literal translation is ‘that which feeds.’ Our job is to be stewards of the land so it can care for us and so what we produce on it is nutritious and helps us grow. During this tour, we will share mo‘olelo (stories) about special plants native to Hawaii, such as ‘ulu (breadfruit) and kalo (taro), as we work together in the garden.
"I hope this tour inspires our guests to care for the land of Hawaii — and to return to the land from which they came and think of how the malama (caring for) concept applies to everything in life.”
Pixabay
Transformational tourism enhances life for all
Teaching a visitor to embrace the land, people, ocean, wildlife and culture of Hawai‘i to enhance their own island experience and improve the quality of life for Hawai‘i‘s people may be as simple as a meaningful interaction with a Hawaiian practitioner or by volunteering with a local work project. Once planted, the seed of knowledge and malama will grow into a deep appreciation and respect for Hawai‘i. And in the garden with Blankenfeld is a natural place to start.
David Pillow/Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!