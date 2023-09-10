In Interlochen, Michigan, somebody noticed my purple shirt. He said he had majored in Latin and Greek at Brown University back east and had read "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey" in the original Greek.

Awesome, I thought, and I was able to say I earned a degree in English from Northwestern (thus the purple shirt). His wife had gone to Northwestern, and since career options in Latin and Greek were very limited, he got another degree in business. I then said, same here!

Today, about 37% get a college degree, but in my day it was only about 7%. That put you in a pretty elite group. In a then-simpler world, humanities majors could get a job in business and learn what they needed on the job.

My father (also a Wildcat) worked at Quaker Oats, and he said while a college degree was necessary for an executive position, a business major would only have a slight edge over English.

As the new school year begins, let us check out traditions and where we may be going.

John Henry Newman, who taught at Oxford in the 1800s, wrote a famous essay on what he called “liberal education.” The main purpose was not so much to teach stuff but to develop analytical skills or, in other words, the ability to think. No one I know in higher education disagrees with that principle.

Next question is, what are the best subjects to get you there? Naturally, in Newman’s opinion, they were the ones he taught at Oxford: classical Latin and Greek.

He also believed in the proper education for a gentleman. Think what you like, but "gentleman" has a different meaning in British English, and that would have especially been true in Newman’s day. A gentleman there is someone who is so rich they don’t have to work for a living.

Therefore, the curriculum should not include any subject that could directly lead to making a living. The study of business, law and medicine would be out of bounds.

My great-great-great-grandfather graduated from Miami of Ohio in 1838, and by some family fluke, we have a treasure of documents from that time. Sure enough, just as Newman described, Latin and Greek, with some mathematics and science mixed in, constituted the curriculum.

I personally believe that, way back then or today, it would be an excellent course of study, but it shouldn’t be the whole thing.

Note that at that time the study of Shakespeare or the French language were not ready for prime time. Modern languages and literatures only become part of what we call liberal education in the 20th century.

Many of Miami of Ohio’s graduates, including my ancestor, Thomas Millikin, went into law through an apprenticeship. Where did Lincoln go to law school? He didn’t! He read Blackstone’s Commentaries under a tree in New Salem, Illinois.

Law schools did not come into universities until the 20th century.

At Illinois State University, it is said with pride that we are Illinois’ first public university. There were other colleges before ISU in Illinois teaching the classical curriculum of Latin and Greek, but at ISU we decided we needed people who know how to teach.

A few years later, our competitor school down the road from us in Champaign-Urbana was founded with a focus on the needs of agriculture in Illinois. At both universities the focus is not just on teaching what is known, but also on expanding the fields of knowledge.

With my degree in English, I turned to business with a bit of a snobby attitude. Couldn’t the authors of the business textbooks write with a more sophisticated style?

When I got over that, I found new worlds and ways of thinking. I was becoming more and more that educated person I sought to be.

Let me go over those first things I learned in the various business disciplines not so many years ago.

Statistics first. You flip a fair coin five times and get five heads. Intuition tells you it is time for tails. No, because each flip is independent, so that sixth flip is, as all the others, 50%. You knew that, didn’t you?

Now, 30 people taken at random are in a room. The net worth for each is taken and an average found. Then Bill Gates walks in, making those people, on average, millionaires, which is of course a huge distortion. For this group, the median, or half above the line and the others below, is a better measure. Be careful when you hear about some average that doesn’t seem right.

For my first marketing course, it was read the book and take the test. I did not have a clue what this would be all about. But I got a lesson in one important concept just a couple of hours ago. We needed milk and were in a Walgreens about 12 miles out of town. My wife and I looked at each other and thought that gallon was expensive, but bought it anyway since we didn’t want to make an extra stop.

The marketing concept is, what is the product? In this case, not just that milk in a jug, but location.

Next, in 1900, did people want air conditioning? They sure needed it, but didn’t want it because it had not yet been invented. In marketing, one thinks of new products people need and creates wants for the product’s success.

Then there is a store here in town that sells very expensive pots and pans for cooking. The product is not just the pot, but that brand name in the consumer’s mind. (For my money, I’m happiest with my cast iron pan from Farm & Fleet.)

Finance is next and awesome for me. A teacher put a dollar on one desk and a dollar and a dime on the next. Do you want this dollar today or the other in a year? A dime seems small, but wait! Ten percent is quite a return. It is time value of money and, of course, risk.

I snorted years ago when Dad said a company in which he owned stock raised the quarterly dividend by a nickel. He snapped back that nickels add up, just like the dime in the last example.

Day one in accounting you are told this is not mere bookkeeping. To me it is creating pictures with numbers. Now, who sees that balanced book so exactly?

The first side is what they’ve got and the other is who got it. A company has accounts receivables, cash, inventory, plant and equipment, and land, with a number of concepts on how those values are assigned. Inventory, for example, is at cost and not what they hope to sell it for.

Now, who got it? There are bills to pay, short-term debt and long-term obligations. Add those up and the difference — hopefully positive — from the other side is the owner’s equity, so it balances to the dollar.

For management, a couple of fun ones. A few years ago I teased my dentist, asking him if he still knew how to clean teeth. He laughed and said he had learned how in dental school, but those working in the other rooms do a super job. The management principle is that you, for efficiency, push authority and responsibility down the chain as far as reasonably possible.

Next, in that first textbook, an experienced businessperson said doing business was like driving down he highway at 65 mph with only the rearview mirror as the guide. I snorted and said to myself that of course good businesspeople had clear views to the future. Experience has taught me that that person was right — only today that vehicle is going 85 mph at least.

Over more than 40 years now our College of Business at ISU has worked hard to get and maintain accreditation in the elite AACSB International. Our brag is that only 2% of business schools are accredited both at the graduate and undergraduate levels in both business and accounting — and that we’re one of them. That said, when that organization barks, we jump.

Years ago, the bark was to include a strong unit on ethics, and the finger pointed to me. "Ethics in Action" was the title of the unit in my class, and the text was Shakespeare’s "Henry V." The story tells us that at the Battle of Agincourt, although outnumbered five to one, King Henry refuses the French offer to surrender and tells his soldiers:

“And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,

From this day to the ending of the world,

But we in it shall be remember’d;

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers ..."

(It is useful to have Shakespeare as your speechwriter.)

The play provides an excellent lesson in the ethics of leadership, and it was a thrill for me to have that English degree come out and help me teach business.

A few years back, a former student came up to me in Eastland Mall and said she had been in my class 10 years before and that the "Henry V" assignment was the best she had in all of college. Credit goes first to Shakespeare and then to Henry’s courage, because I couldn’t have done much without their help.

It is now the new school year and, while I have mostly completed my own educational journey, there are so many here at ISU on their own journey. Be it Latin, English, business or so many other fields of study across campus, those mostly young people are going through those classroom doors and coming out educated adults.

I wonder what John Henry Newman would be thinking about us today.

