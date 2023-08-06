“Everybody knows that the bird is the word.” Remember that one? A bit of culture first: In France, it is gauche to talk about age, especially for women. Step across the Rhine into Germany, however, and age is something to flaunt and celebrate. With that in mind, we went back to Germany to celebrate my wife Iris’ big 8-0.

There were mostly families at the daylong celebration in the resort town of Bad Sassendorf, where we had celebrated our golden anniversary a few years back. For each of the dozen or so kids, we brought Reggie Redbird shirts. They were obviously a big hit and will serve as a memory of the aunt who went to America more than half a century before.

Now to business. Years ago, I was talking to Laura, a very early international business graduate, and asked her what she was doing. She said she was reading about the history of Sweden, which did not seem to fit her personality.

She explained that she was going to Sweden to close a deal and, as she had learned from me, knowing the history of a people is a good key to business success. With this in mind, our journey back to Iris’ roots in the German East could be of substantial value in doing business.

There were seven of us, from 10-year-old grandson Alexander to our daughter and son-in-law, and our German niece and her daughter, as we set out on the no-speed-limit Autobahn to the East.

The first stop was what had been a Russian checkpoint for our military vehicles on their way to occupied Berlin. Remember that Berlin was about 100 miles behind Soviet lines, and we had road, rail and air rights through their territory for our supplies going to West Berlin.

The Soviets wanted to get rid of us and in 1948 closed off the land routes, thinking they could starve us out. We then began the famous and heroic Berlin Airlift, and more than a year later, on May 12, 1949, the Soviets gave up and opened the gates.

Exactly 70 years later, we were in Berlin for the wedding of our card-carrying communist cousin’s grandson to the granddaughter of a West Berlin business family.

The bride’s grandmother, born in 1941, gave me a huge hug for, I believe, two reasons. Firstly, she was amazed that I, as an American, could speak pretty good German. And then, with a tear, she said that, because of the Americans, she had lived a life of freedom.

Also, she remembered the so-called Raisin Bombers. During the Airlift, air crews would drop small parachutes with raisins, chocolates or other goodies for the kids. For many kids, their first-ever piece of chocolate floated down from the sky.

Traveling to the East, we came to Frankfurt an der Oder, right on the Polish border. We had dinner at a riverside café and I stared at that very wide river and remembered Cornelius Ryan’s descriptions of Soviet struggles to cross it on their drive to Berlin. "The Last Battle" is his awesome book that tells this story.

The next day it was on to Poznan, Poland. Even a bit across the border, we noted that English was more useful than German.

Poznan was very impressive. Neat and clean, zillions of cars, modern urban buildings, and in the city center, a former brewery that had been converted into a multistory shopping mall with well-stocked stores, open spaces and restaurants.

I noted that people were really dressed up in contrast to our ever-more-casual society in the U.S.

Now for the somber mission of our journey. So many fathers from both sides of the lines did not return from the front. Iris’ father went MIA on the Soviet front late in the war.

Decades of inquiry had brought no information, but then, from the German Soldiers Commission on May 8, 2020, exactly 75 years after what we call VE Day, it came. He is buried in a mass grave in Poznan with his name and dates of birth and death on a plaque.

We have the picture of Erich Zerbe’s daughter, two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren with their hands on the gravestone. It was a fitting closure after so many years of not knowing.

Then was a visit to Stalag Luft 3, about 20 miles from Iris’ home during the war. If that name doesn’t ring a bell for you, think Steve McQueen in "The Great Escape," trying to tunnel out of a Nazi POW camp. It’s a true story and it all took place there.

Our guide Marek was Polish and spoke an excellent mix of British and American English. Now, dear readers, a bit of homework for you: I want you to look up maps of both Poland and Germany before and after World War II. You will see that Poland has been picked up and moved quite a bit to the west.

It is not unusual, of course, for borders to be redrawn in the victors’ favor after a war. For instance, when I wanted to study in France for the summer, I chose Strasbourg in Alsace on the Rhine to learn some French because of a girl living right on the other side of that river.

Louis XIV claimed this territory for France, although the language is a German dialect called Alsatian. Louis said the Rhine was the natural eastern border of France while the Germans said the Rhine was Germany’s river and not the border.

One of my Strasbourg teachers commented that his grandfather had had his citizenship changed five times as the armies marched back and forth during his life.

The story of the Germany-Poland border is very different and, unfortunately, much of it has gone down the memory hole. Our Polish guide at Stalag Luft 3, Marek, told us that, although the land is Poland today, it was very much Germany then.

He told us with some emotion that his family was from Vilnius, which is Lithuania today, but was formerly Polish. The Soviets drove the Poles at bayonet point from their homes in the East and thousands died in the trek to the West.

I pointed to Iris, and Marek knew at once that she had been driven from her family farm along with over 11 million other Germans from the German East.

The order came that they were to be out the following morning, leaving the door unlocked and the key in the door, and were allowed to take only about 50 pounds of possessions.

A short visit to this home, Iris’ birthplace, had to be part of our trip. Once called Hartliebsdorf, it is now called Skorzynice. We had visited there before, so the current owners knew who we were.

The farmhouse had burned down during the war when the front went through, but the stables and barn still stand today. The current owners told us they had been able to build a proper house in 1982.

We were invited in and, after presenting them with a bottle of Kentucky bourbon, they treated us to a glass of Polish schnapps. Obviously, history is not the fault of these people who had themselves been forced from their homes, but there is pain in seeing those once-productive fields not having been planted since 1945.

We then had one more stop in the village where Iris’ mother had grown up, Kesselsdorf then, Kotliska today. In an earlier visit there, we had met an older Polish woman who, with tears in her eyes, recalled how kind Iris’ grandmother had been to the newly arrived Poles before she was herself expelled.

We went to the German cemetery, which had been long abandoned. With the gate locked and a forest of trees fully overtaking the entire place, it was up and over the 5-foot stone wall for 80-year-old Iris to pay her respects to her great-grandfather, who is buried there.

Then we crossed the Neisse River, where Iris and her family crossed in 1945 wearing little more than the clothes on her back, and then on to Dresden, where she spent her elementary school years.

The firebombing of Dresden during the war is not down our memory hole, and people can still shudder when it comes up. Iris’ cousin Renate was born in 1926 and, in February 1945, led a group of a dozen girls working to build defenses against the coming Soviet onslaught.

They were ordered to leave and come to Dresden, where there was food and shelter. It was late in the day, but she decided — fatefully, as it turns out — to take the girls on a 10-mile hike down the River Elbe to an uncle of hers who owned a bakery.

The bombs would then fall that night. I have stood exactly in the spot where she was that night and trembled and cried.

Iris then lived with her uncle and grandmother for three very formative years after the war before joining her mother and two older sisters on the outskirts of Dresden, then a part of communist East Germany. A bakery is not a bad place to be in hard times. And while under communism, most businesses were taken over by the state, bakeries were an exception.

A glory of both French and German life is freshly baked bread for breakfast. In the course of time, the bakery was sold to a new family and today is a thriving business. Their food tastes as great as ever.

It all seems so grim and somber to our modern ears, but in so many ways Iris was a happy child. Her older sister felt poor, but Iris never did. And don’t forget that — war or not — life was very basic. In their two-room apartment, heating and cooking was a coal stove, water was carried a bucket at a time from the village well, and the outhouse was just that — out back.

Electricity was two lightbulbs, later an electric coil to heat water for a cup of tea, and then — wow! — in 1956 there was a radio where she remembers listening to reports of the Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

As the youngest of three girls, Iris’ clothing tended to be hand-me-downs. She tells of the thrill of once getting a new purse with the tags still on it, and the adventure of going to a real restaurant when she was 11.

There was only one car in the village, so kids were free to run and play without worrying about traffic.

Next is something for all of us to think about. The first four years of school were in a two-room schoolhouse. There was no budget for paper, so it was scratches on slate. Nevertheless, Iris will tell you that the quality of that education was second to none.

The next four years were in a more modern facility and the quality was no less when she was accepted at the elite college preparatory school called the gymnasium.

But then things would change a lot. With a letter from her school stating that she was politically reliable, Iris and a sister were allowed to travel to West Germany to visit her aging grandmother. Her mother and other sister applied for permission to travel using another address and then suddenly all were out of East Germany.

Would they stay in the West or would they return? Toward the end of their visit, a man came to the door and said Iris’ mother had been scheduled for a job interview the next day. This chance of employment sealed the deal and they all stayed in the West.

Iris asks herself to this day if, had they returned to the East, she would have eventually joined the Communist Party. It was the way ahead, after all.

Iris’ cousin Renate, a party member, became an engineer in the telephone ministry in Berlin with her office right beside that infamous wall.

She was not allowed contact with her capitalist professor cousins and in 17 years, we got only one letter. It said they were watching a hockey game on television, and it made them feel close to us. The game was the famous Miracle on Ice from the 1980 Winter Olympics, and we knew how she felt.

After the wall fell in 1989, Iris waited several weeks before she felt it was safe to call. But from that point on, our families have reconnected and, through Renate passed away some time ago, our bonds remain strong.

Just one more thing before we close. After our visit to the East, we then returned to Frankfurt in the West. Priorities being what they are, our daughter and son-in-law then left for the Cubs-Cardinals game in London, leaving our grandson with us.

We went to check out the Rhine and to think about how much history is there. We took a cable car to a high bluff over the river to see an impressive statue of Germania celebrating the 1871 unification of Germany. (That date is easy for this Illinois boy to remember because it is the same year as the Great Chicago Fire.)

I couldn’t help thinking of a song from that time, “The Watch on the Rhine,” and I also couldn’t help but to fast-forward to “There Are Yanks” by Glenn Miller. “… and as sure as the sun will shine, there are Yanks from the banks of the Wabash who are Yanks who will watch on the Rhine.”

A final thought before signing off is that with our developing knowledge and understanding, we can help build a better world than the one we were born into.

